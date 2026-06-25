People & Culture Business Partner - Retail (12-Month Fixed-Term)
Axel Arigato AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Göteborg Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-25
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We are looking for a People & Culture Business Partner to join us on a 12-month fixed-term basis (August 2026–August 2027) to support Axel Arigato's retail organisation across the full employee lifecycle. This role pairs hands-on, everyday people support with broader work on employment practices and change, partnering closely with retail and store leaders to keep teams supported and managers equipped to lead.
You will also work closely with the wider P&C team of five, including payroll, contributing to shared priorities and ensuring the retail organisation is connected to the heartbeat of our business. This is a role where you are both a trusted partner on the ground and an active part of strengthening operations and the Axel Arigato culture in our store locations. This role reports to the Chief People & Culture Officer.
WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR
This role suits someone who knows retail from the inside and moves easily between the big picture and the shop floor. You are experienced in operational and people processes within retail, confident navigating employment law across multiple markets - including the UK, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, France and the US - and you genuinely like service. You are self-directed and operationally strong, turning general processes into action and supporting accountability and leadership across the retail teams. You care about culture - not just as a concept, but as something you live every day.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
• Partner with retail and store leaders across the full employee lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding.
• Actively support in strengthening the Axel Arigato culture across the retail teams - making it visible, felt and lived day to day.
• Support day-to-day people processes for the retail organisation to ensure compliance.
• Lead and advise managers on local employment law across our markets - keeping decisions fair and consistent.
• Support change in everyday operations, helping teams adapt without losing momentum.
• Support managers on performance, wellbeing and employee engagement.
• Collaborate closely with the wider P&C team, contributing to shared initiatives and ensuring retail is connected to the broader people agenda.
ARE YOU THE ONE?
We seek someone with most of the following:
• Minimum 5 years as a People & Culture Business Partner, ideally with retail experience.
• Solid understanding of retail operations and experience in core people processes.
• Working knowledge of employment law across multiple markets - experience with the UK, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, France and the US is a strong advantage.
• Highly confident with people systems. We currently use Hibob and Teamtailor.
• A genuine love of service.
• Confident supporting change as part of day-to-day work.
• Self-directed and operationally strong, happy to move between strategic and hands-on work.
• A strong collaborator who works well both within a P&C team and across functions.
• Fluent in English.
HERE'S HOW TO APPLY
If this sounds like you, we would love to hear from you.
Apply by submitting your CV. We also welcome a short cover letter telling us why you think you would be a great fit for this role. Please do not include a photo or date of birth with your application; our recruitment process is competency based.
We review applications continuously and the position may be filled before the closing date.
DETAILS
Contract type: Full-time, fixed-term contract. Duration: August 2026 – August 2027. Location: Gothenburg Work mode: Four days in office, with occasional travel to store locations.
A BIT ABOUT AXEL ARIGATO
Founded in Sweden in 2014 by Albin Johansson and Max Svärdh, Axel Arigato was born with a disruptive mindset, modernising and democratising the sneaker landscape through a blend of style, quality, community and a digital-first approach.
Grounded in Scandinavian minimalism and elevated with playful, intentional details, every piece is designed with care: crafted to move globally, worn with individuality.
What began online expanded into physical spaces built for energetic cultural exchange: stores and experiences where conversations, performances and unexpected activations dissolve the boundaries between brand and culture.
Today, Axel Arigato continues to evolve with purpose via a people-powered approach. It shows up where culture happens: on streets, at events and across cities.
Built on curiosity. Driven by connection.
OUR VALUES
DROP: Diversity, Respect, Openness and Passion are our core values. They are the foundation for our current state and what we will always bring with us to the future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7962864-2069968". Arbetsgivare Axel Arigato AB
(org.nr 556953-0438), https://axelarigato.teamtailor.com
Stora Badhusgatan (visa karta
)
411 21 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Axel Arigato Jobbnummer
9978121