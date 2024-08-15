People & Culture Business Partner - Group Trucks Technology
Göteborg
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As the Senior People & Culture Business Partner, you will be an integral member of the GTT People & Culture Team and local Division leadership teams. You will work closely with the business to understand their needs and develop strategic initiatives to reach their goals.
Responsibilities
* Partner with leadership to define and strategize the capabilities, experience and timing needed to achieve the short and long-term strategic workforce capabilities.
* Drive HR business processes including compensation reviews, talent and succession planning, and employee and leadership development.
* Facilitate the talent and succession planning process to identify key talent, business critical positions and ensure internal and external succession pipelines.
* Act as a coach and adviser to leaders regarding HR related matters.
* Embed the Volvo values through leaders and employees, supporting the ongoing culture elements and focusing on the desired culture outcomes.
* Implement sound change management processes to help ensure the success of new initiatives and concepts.
Leverage talent metrics to enable lagging and leading insights to help leverage talent as a business enabler.
Your future team
Our HR team at Volvo Group is called People & Culture, and we contribute to and support Group Trucks Technology (GTT). GTT is a global organization in the forefront of future technology, providing great career opportunities worldwide. As a GTT employee working with technology development, you will be part of many interesting and challenging tasks across many different disciplines including research, advanced engineering, and product development.
Our high-performance work culture is based on our company values, which are central to our daily work. We believe in a work environment where we:
* Constantly strive for outstanding performance
* Are obsessed with customer success
* Initiate change to stay ahead
* Willingly place our trust in each other
* Have a huge passion for what we do
Who are you?
Our People & Culture Business Partners (PCBP) are respected, capable and trusted business partners with the ability to work in matrixed organizations, balancing both local and global needs. They understand the importance of developing strong relationships across all levels of the business and can leverage them to meet organizational goals. Our PCPB is a trustworthy team-player who understands the importance of demonstrating the Volvo Values through their daily actions. They are proactive and forward thinking in solution development, where they utilize strong communication skills to advocate the people agenda within the business.
Requirements
* Bachelor's degree in business or a related HR field; master's degree preferred.
* 5+ years of relevant experience.
* Experience collaborating across HR disciplines including compensation, recruiting, employee relations, immigration, and talent management.
* Experience facilitating change management efforts within an organization.
* Ability to develop and present data analytics for business insights.
* Authentic and ethical approach, understanding when to exercise discretion and keep confidences.
* Solid business acumen with an understanding of financial/operational business drivers, competitor landscape, market trends, etc.
* HRIS experience, preferably SAP and a cloud-based system.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* An organization where your safety, health and well-being come first.
* Modern workspaces that drive team collaboration and connections.
* Working in a diverse, global environment of forward thinkers.
* Chance to work with teams working in the forefront of future technologies.
* Working with a fun, dynamic, skilled People & Culture team.
Ready for the next move?
Apply today to join our team in shaping the future of the transportation industry, together!
Last application date 5th of september.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
