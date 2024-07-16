People Leader - Digital Product Area Owner - ServiceNow
Job Description
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future.
At Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Volvo Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This will be you - your new challenge
As a Digital Product Area Owner (DPAO), you will work closely with digital product managers, developers, data analysts, suppliers and stakeholders, to continuously improve our ServiceNow based products and the user experience.
To be successful in this position we believe you have to have a university degree or equivalent, and several years of experience of leading people, preferably in Software Development related positions. You need to have a solid understanding of the ServiceNow platform and good grip on current technology trends.
The right candidate will be able to think and act strategically but also to operate and implement change tactically when required, dealing effectively with ambiguity and managing changing priorities. You should be passionate about driving strategic & technological transformation in a business focused, fact-based and collaborative way to achieve real impact. This role requires solid communication skills and a passion for leading, inspiring and developing people.
This is how you could make an impact
In your role as DPAO, you will be a Line Manager. You will lead and develop the team as well as each individual talent in the team. You will take an active role in the management team and drive improvements both on a team level and on an organization level. We believe in the power of teamwork and together with your team and your stakeholders you will define the way forward, both in terms of processes and way of working.
As the Digital Product Area Owner, you will take ownership of an IT Service Management (ITSM) part of the digital product and as a champion of the product vision and your team, together with Digital Product Owners you will turn the roadmap into deliverables and secure the alignment with the overall strategy and product vision.
You will report to the Head of IT Service and Asset Management. As DPAO for the ITSM area you will be working with a highly engaged and skilled team supporting the majority of our Volvo Group brands, business areas and group functions. Your team is based in Sweden, Poland and India.
These will be some selected responsibilities
Lead and develop the global ServiceNow ITSM team as well as everyone in the team.
Assist the Digital Product Manager in ensuring that the product development backlog is properly organized, prioritized, and kept up to date.
Contribute to the product vision and champion this vision with stakeholders and the stable team.
Provide the necessary product support to the stable team as may be required to aid their delivery.
Work with other parts of the organization as needed to ensure expected outcomes are achieved and measured.
Owns team development to secure the team long and short-term plans for proper capacity and competence.
Continuously reviewing the live product to identify areas for improvement and any deviations from the expected experience.
Learning the market and customer needs through data and customer feedback.
Prepare and follow-up on IT budget and capacity plans.
Who are you
We believe you want to take your career to the next level, working with amazing people around the world. You have a deep understanding of the cost, risks and compliance requirements associated with the development and operations to assess the benefit and value. You have experience in complex management activities including supplier management and the delivery of complex IT services including developing and managing product plans and planning demand in line with business priorities. You had a chance to work with ServiceNow both from an implementation and support perspective. Experience in Agile / Safe way of working is a big plus, same as ITIL certification.
Good communication skills and proficiency in English is a must as this is a global role
Last application date 06/08/2024
Haris Dedic +46 739029779
