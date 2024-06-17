People Business Partner to Resurs Bank
2024-06-17
Getting an idea of the job
We are now seeking a skilled, driven, and forward-thinking People Business Partner to be part of the exciting growth journey ahead. This is a broad and dynamic role where you get the possibility to be involved in a lot of different and interesting areas of the business. In this role, you will work strategically and operationally with leaders at all levels. Your main mission is to create organizational success by supporting managers within your assigned area in all people-related matters. You take lead in strategic initiatives and operational activities, and you coordinate the fulfilment of main HR People policies and processes included in our annual lifecycle.
We love being business- and data driven and expect you to be it as well.
In this role you will assume an important role when it comes to our L&D agenda, more specifically related to talent review, succession, performance management and career development, aligned with Resurs's vision, OKRs and overall strategy. By identifying and planning culture enhancing initiatives based on employee data we, together with our people, create a great place to work.
We are a fun, modern and tech-oriented People team with high ambitions. For this role, you will be part of the BP-team with the shared goal of offering and executing excellent service and translating organizational needs into actions and projects.
At our wishlist
To be successful in this role, we believe you are self-driven with a can-do attitude, collaborative and thrive in a fast-paced environment. You have the unique ability to influence others. You are a strong communicator and a dependable team player with a high degree of integrity.
We would love if you have a natural interest within the latest trends and are in the forefront when it comes to AI and tech within the HR field in general. Furthermore, we believe that you have:
A relevant educational background and a broad experience in a People Business Partner role
Great knowledge of Swedish Labour law
Experience in a fast-moving business environment
Organizational development experience
A track record of conducting competence mapping and designing training programs to address skill gaps
Strong communication and presentation skills, both in Swedish and English
Ability to evaluate and measure the effectiveness of initiatives
Strong problem-solving skills
The offer
Resurs offers a competitive benefit package, flexible work conditions and a dynamic role to the right candidate. If you are a self-starter, creative, and have a modern mindset for learning and development, we would love to get to know you!
Apply today
In this recruitment process, Resurs Bank collaborates with All About People AB. For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact Sofi Bernflo at sofi@allaboutpeople.se
and Camilla Benckert at camilla@allaboutpeople.se
We will be conducting interviews with candidates on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to promptly submit your application along with you CV.
About Resurs Bank
Resurs is a leading bank in the Nordics with a simple philosophy: we want to create balance in people's personal finances. On that foundation, we develop offers and services within loans, savings and payments for retail and e-commerce that are based on people's everyday lives, and that will create long-term value for our customers. And for society. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region.
About All About People
All About People is a small company with a big heart. We are the HR company that supports the customer from on to offboarding. We are experts in Recruitment and People Advisory (HR). We are the customer's extended HR department and their safe business partner. Together we create successful, healthy and sustainable organisations. You can find more information about us at www.allaboutpeople.se
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare All About People AB
(org.nr 559459-2106), http://www.allaboutpeople.se Arbetsplats
All About People Kontakt
Sofi Bernflo sofi.bernflo@gmail.com Jobbnummer
8754955