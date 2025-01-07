People Business Partner På Wallenius Wilhelmsen
Wallenius Wilhelmsen is an international listed company with 28 offices and over 9000 employees worldwide. We are a market leader in RoRo shipping and vehicle logistics, managing the distribution of cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk to customers allover the world. With roots going back over 100 years, we have a strong history and legacy of innovation with our people at the centre of everything we do. Currently, we are at the forefront of driving sustainability ambitions within our industry.
At Wallenius Wilhelmsen we believe values are important and should influence our everyday decisions. This is a Company where diversity, inclusion and belonging are at the centre. We care about our people and HR plays a vital role in protecting and embedding our values.
What are we looking for?
We are seeking a proactive and experienced People Business Partner to join our HR team in Stockholm. With a strong background in operational HR and talent attraction within international matrix organizations, you will play a pivotal role in driving people processes, coaching leaders, and supporting organizational growth.
The ideal candidate will deliver value-added service to management and employees that reflects the business objectives of the organization and will provide support on the full range of HR operations at the Stockholm and Gothenburg office and, when needed, nominal support to the Finnish office.
Key Responsibilities
Build trusted relationships with Managers both within Sweden and abroad across departments.
Implement key HR initiatives aligned with global and local business strategies.
Provide expert support in:
Talent attraction, onboarding, and exit processes.
Performance management and employee engagement.
Managing employee relations, including absence, disciplinary, and grievance cases.
Administer HR systems and full employee lifecycle processes.
Contribute to workplace environment initiatives and continuous process improvements.
Qualifications
You hold a bachelor's degree in HR, Business Administration, or a related field, and have over +5 years of HR experience in international matrix organizations. Your strong organizational understanding and business mindset are complemented by excellent time management skills and a proven ability to meet deadlines. You possess strong analytical and problem-solving abilities and are fluent in both English and Swedish, with in-depth knowledge of recruitment, Swedish labour laws, and basic knowledge of Swedish immigration laws and tax processes. Additionally, you excel in stakeholder management and are experienced in using HR systems effectively.
Personal Attributes
As a proactive, solutions-oriented individual, you demonstrate exceptional attention to detail and possess strong interpersonal skills, enabling you to adapt your communication style across all organizational levels. You are ethical, conscientious, and thrive when working independently.
This role offers the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in a dynamic, global environment. Join us and be part of shaping our people processes and driving success!
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We are a global group of people from diverse backgrounds. Wallenius Wilhelmsen is proud to be an equal opportunity employer committed to building a workplace where all contributors feel they can bring their best selves every day, learn from each other, and be appreciated. We recognize that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is central to our People Strategy and our journey towards a sustainable future.
The successful candidate will enjoy working in a global company with colleagues and stakeholders from different cultures and countries and where English is the working language.
Interested?
We will be pleased to answer any questions you may have regarding the position. In this recruitment Wallenius Wilhelmsen works exclusively with Embedded Skills. For any questions, please contact Iréne Nilsson, Recruitment Director SCM & Logistics at Embedded Skills, irene.nilsson@embeddedskills.se
or +46 73 7140860.
Due to the law of GDPR we do not accept any applications by mail.
Welcome with your application - we are looking forward to get in touch with you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embedded Skills United AB
(org.nr 559016-8547) Kontakt
Irene Nilsson irene.nilsson@embeddedskills.se +46 73 7140860 Jobbnummer
9089643