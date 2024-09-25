People Business Partner Director Fin, Legal, HR, Comms & CI
AB Electrolux, Mariestadsfabriken / Ekonomichefsjobb / Mariestad Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Mariestad
2024-09-25
, Töreboda
, Götene
, Skövde
, Gullspång
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux, Mariestadsfabriken i Mariestad
Objective:
You will partner with senior managers (Tier 3) in Finance, Legal, HR, Comms & CI, supporting them in key areas such as People Strategy, Organization Development, Transformation and Change Management, Talent Management and Development.
You will be based in our HQ in Stockholm and report directly to Head of (VP) HR, Communications & CI BA EA.
In detail you will:
Work as a strategic partner together with Senior Business Leaders on aligning business objectives to people objectives - align mid-term plans & objectives with long term vision for Finance, Legal, HR, Comms & CI including:
People Strategy: translate the business strategy and People Plan into people priorities, aligned with Global HR Strategy. Collaborate with People Function to develop scalable solutions for strategic workforce planning and capability building. Ensure area needs are aligned and supported by the Global HR Strategy.
Organization Development: Works together with Business leaders to define, develop and improve organizational design & capabilities as needed to support strategic goals ensuring effectiveness and performance. Implementing Re- and Upskilling framework and governance for Finance, Legal, HR, Comms & CI in alignment with CoEs, leverage Functional Academy
Transformation and Change Management: Together with Business leader in Finance, Legal, HR, Comms & CI, lead and facilitate transformation and organizational change initiatives ensuring alignment, coordination and follow through of the plans across BA/PL/functions, connecting with global initiatives when required. (Collaboration PBP + PR + PS&S for implementation).
Talent Management: Ensure people and talent topics are on the business agenda, facilitating talent process towards the future needs. Accountable for identifying, grow and plan for talents in the organization in line with strategic direction of the business, together with the responsible leader. Put actions in place to close the Talent/Capability gaps (reflected in People Plan). Work on building succession planning for eTM and above roles.
Partner with Senior Leaders to drive Diversity and inclusion.
Act as sounding board to leaders in all talent management/recruitment processes, to ensure right capabilities, diversity, potential are considered.
Leadership and Team Development: coach senior leaders to drive Employee Engagement, Teamship and Business/People Leadership. Partner with the business leader to ensure Leadership team development - ensuring leadership team work efficiently, according to strategy and set goals.
Compensation strategy: Accountable for executing the compensation strategy of Finance, Legal, HR, Comms & CI. Responsible to bring knowledge and current/future business needs back to CoE to secure the right strategy. Coach and advise Sr leaders how to set and work with compensation, aligned with talent needs, ensuring internal attention to equity. Use dashboards and other data reports to advise the business on prioritization of critical talent/performance.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in business or related field, Master's degree preferred
10 years of relevant experience within business and HR (covering Europe and APMEA region)
Previous experience in Change Management, Transformations, Organization Development & Strategic Workforce Planning and Talent Management
Strong communication skills
Business and financial acumen
Who you are:
Proactive - keen for new experiences, you are reliable, self-driven and results-oriented with a positive outlook and can-do attitude,
Agile: You are confident with strong social skills with an ability to maneuver smoothly in the organization and have delivered high-impact results in challenging environment,
Data driven: You have strong analytical skills that form the basis of your decision making,
A strategic-thinker: You are organized, strong in planning, follow up and securing delivery as per plan,
Dynamic - You think in a creative and strategic way but are adept at delivering operationally to ensure tasks are followed through to completion,
Expert: You have a passion for Leadership Development, Coaching, Consulting, Advising & Influencing.
Team player - it's about working together, building relationships and working towards same goals.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment,
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path,
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services,
Family and health friendly benefits,
Insurance policy plan
Additional holidays Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Göteborgsvägen 11 (visa karta
)
542 24 MARIESTAD Arbetsplats
AB Electrolux, Mariestadsfabriken Jobbnummer
8919382