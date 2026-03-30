Pcba/smt Engineer Prototype Production
NDP IT AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-03-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NDP IT AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Ljungby
eller i hela Sverige
Join a cutting-edge R&D environment and build prototypes that shape future products
We're now looking for a PCBA/SMT Engineer to join an exciting assignment with one of Sweden's leading tech companies, based in Lund.
This is a unique opportunity to work close to product development, where your contribution directly impacts how next-generation products are built, tested, and refined.
About the assignment
You will be part of a newly established prototype production setup, working hands-on with SMT processes and PCBA builds in close collaboration with R&D teams.
The focus is on in-house prototyping, enabling faster development cycles and higher product quality.
This is a dynamic and evolving environment, where you'll have real influence on both processes and ways of working.
Your responsibilities
• Set up, program, and optimize SMT processes for prototype builds
• Operate and maintain SMT equipment to ensure high performance
• Inspect, troubleshoot, repair, and rework PCBAs
• Collaborate closely with R&D and provide feedback on design for manufacturability (DfM)
• Document and analyze build results to drive improvements
• Evaluate new technologies and production methods
Who we're looking for
You're a hands-on engineer with a strong drive and a collaborative mindset. You enjoy working close to both technology and people, and thrive in an environment where things are still being built and improved.
Required experience
• Degree in Engineering or equivalent experience
• Experience from SMT, PCBA production, or electronics prototyping
• Minimum 2 years of experience within:
Manufacturing engineering
SMT/PCBA processes
Design for production
• Strong English communication skills
• Comfortable working with ERP systems and MS Office
Meriting experience
• Soldering and rework of PCBAs
• Knowledge of IPC standards
• Experience from high-volume production
• Familiarity with failure analysis methods (e.g. X-ray)
• Experience working with data-driven improvements
What we value
• A proactive and solution-oriented mindset
• Flexibility in a growing and changing environment
• Strong collaboration skills
• Willingness to learn and share knowledge Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29
E-post: ndp.ab.consulting@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PCBA/SMT Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NDP IT AB
(org.nr 559359-4830)
224 84 LUND Arbetsplats
NDP Jobbnummer
9828938