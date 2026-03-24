Pcba/smt Engineer Prototype Production
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Axis is growing and is preparing for the future. For Axis to create even more innovative products we are hiring PCBA/SMT engineers to run our SMT prototype shop. At an early stage being able to produce prototypes close to the development teams is a key success factor going forward.
Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world? Are you looking for a stable employer with a long-term growth? We offer you the opportunity to develop in your role at a world leading company using cutting edge technology.
Who is your future team?
This is an opportunity to be part in creating and shaping a new team at Axis. The team will be responsible for planning, preparing, and executing the In-house prototyping production of R&D's PCBA's. The area of responsibility will range from purchasing of components/PCB's and consumables used during production of the prototypes, to preparing, running, and delivering the finished prototypes to the development projects. The team will consist of 3 different disciplines, engineers, purchasers, and material handlers.
What you'll do as PCBA/SMT Engineer
As our specialist for the machines and the end-to-end production process, you will:
* Set up and optimize programs and fixtures for prototype builds.
* Operate and maintain the SMT line to ensure optimal performance and output.
* Inspect, repair, and rework produced PCBAs as needed.
* Evaluate new technology and identify trends to improve quality and manufacturability (DfM).
* Collaborate with R&D by providing feedback to design teams and consolidating build reports.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe that you are a person with a strong personal drive who easily co-operates across organizational borders and are service minded. You enjoy working in a team with a positive attitude and focus on together finding solutions. In Axis PCBA prototyping, we are a small team and in the beginning of building the organization and processes, therefore you need to be flexible and adapt to different work tasks. You are always open and willing to learn, develop and share your knowledge.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Bachelor's degree in an engineering discipline or equivalent experience.
* Previous experience in prototyping / running SMT line
* Technical or market knowledge about electronics and mechanical components.
* Excellent MS Office skills, comfortable working in ERP or other IT-systems.
* Excellent skills in English
* 2+ years of demonstrated experience in one of more of the following areas: manufacturing engineering, SMT engineer, design for production
Preferred skills and experience:
* Soldering of components onto PCB's.
* High volume production experience (consumer goods, automotive, etc.)
* Hands-on experience working in SMT processing and/or related PCBA processes from industry, research, or academic projects.
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills
* Ability to work both autonomously and as a team in a highly demanding, fast-paced environment.
* Knowledge of IPC manufacturing standards
* Experience with basic failure analysis tools and methods (X-ray, cross-section, polishing)
* Demonstrated ability to gather, analyze, and use data to drive systematic improvements.
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Does this sound interesting? Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - apply today! Please contact recruiting manager Michal Skalecki at , if you have any questions! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-123315". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9816808