Pathologists to a leading University Hospital in Southern Sweden
Are you a pathologist looking to take your career to the next level?
A leading hospital in southern Sweden is seeking skilled pathologists to join a highly specialized and collaborative environment where expertise and innovation go hand in hand.
About the role
As a pathologist, you will work within a dynamic and forward-thinking team, focusing on both general pathology and specific subspecialties. Areas of particular interest include:
Dermatopathology and gastrointestinal pathology
Head and neck pathology
Cytology
You will also have the opportunity to contribute to a variety of cases, including digestive, urological, soft tissue and bone, gynecological, breast and molecular pathology.
The role includes case reporting, grossing, autopsies, and participation in multidisciplinary conferences, where you will collaborate with clinical colleagues to ensure the highest level of diagnostic precision.
This is a unique chance to work in a modern, digitalized pathology department where digital tools and emerging technologies, including AI, play an integral role in daily practice. You will have access to ongoing academic work, including opportunities to participate in research groups, quality improvement projects, and case discussions with peers both on-site and internationally.
Who we're looking for
Holds an EU-recognized specialist certification in pathology.
Strong expertise in general pathology with a focus on subspecialties such as dermatopathology, gastroenterology, cytology, or head and neck pathology.
An interest in digital pathology and emerging technologies.
Strong communication skills in English and a willingness to learn Swedish.
A collaborative, team-oriented approach with a passion for quality improvement and professional development.
Why Southern Sweden?
Southern Sweden offers a unique balance of city living and access to stunning natural beauty. The region is known for its vibrant cultural life, excellent public services, and international atmosphere, making it an ideal place to settle for professionals and their families. You'll enjoy a high quality of life, clean air, and proximity to beautiful coastlines, lush forests, and outdoor activities year-round.
What Dignus Medical offers you
Ongoing support from a recruiter before, during, and after your employment.
Assistance with obtaining Swedish authorization and specialist approvals, if required.
Help with accommodation and relocation, including support for your family.
Access to a free language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype.
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and experience life in Sweden?
Become part of this forward-thinking and collaborative team where your skills and expertise truly matter.
Apply now!
Please notice that we are only allowed to recruit doctors that holds a licence to practice from a country within the EU.
