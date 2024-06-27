Passionate People & Culture Business Partner to Beyond Gravity Linköping
2024-06-27
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1600 professionals, spread across 14 locations in seven countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites, launchers and semiconductor industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your crew
People & Culture in Sweden consists of six people working closely together and we are now strengthening our team with a new star. In Gothenburg we have 3 colleagues working both locally and globally to support our business. In Linköping we have: Malin, our P&C specialist supporting us with administration, reporting and payroll, Belinda, our Talent Acquisition specialist supporting the organization with employer branding and recruiting and Sara, our Director People & Culture. Together we are a diverse team with different backgrounds and personalities, but we are all connected through our values - Curious, Passionate and Together!
Your mission
Our organization is going through a transformation and therefore we now have the opportunity to change and develop our ways of working within People & Culture. For that reason, we will describe the main tasks within our team, and then match our competencies and personalities with yours to create a strong team together. You will have an autonomous role where you will have the possibility to influence the organization and have an important impact on our business.
Our main tasks are
• Support and develop our managers, globally and locally
• Change management * Recruit, onboard, develop, exit and outplacement
• Labor law, collective agreement, work environment
• Ensure the global people strategy turns into concrete actions and results within our local site
• Drive improvement and development together with the team
You will work closely with People & Culture colleagues and managers locally, and also broadly across the company linked to ongoing projects.
Your story
• Degree within HR or other relevant education
• Knowledge and experience from all aspects of HR/People & Culture
• Excellent people skills with the ability to create involvement and engagement * Being a role model and an ambassador for our company values
• Team oriented, contributing to a good atmosphere and a great climate for cooperation
• Great communicative skills, both Swedish and English
• Experience from international organizations will be an advantage
Why Beyond Gravity?
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally. You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space! We offer brand new offices (moving in September), a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. Propel your career to new heights by applying before August 4 2024. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team. Please note that recruitment will start week 32 due to vacation.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Sara Röjvall | +46134658767
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Belinda Moore | +46766104660 Så ansöker du
