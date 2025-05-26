Parts Specialist Husqvarna Construction in Gothenburg
Welcome to one of the world's oldest Start-ups!
By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future. Do you want to be a part of this?
We are now looking for a
Parts Specialist - Husqvarna Construction in Gothenburg.
Husqvarna Construction Products, a business area within Husqvarna, is a world leader in machines and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries.
In this position, you will work on an international level with the CPD segment - Concrete Vibrations, Concrete Screeds, Power Trowels, and Compactors products.
You will primarily be responsible for managing the assortment of spare parts, consumables, and accessories. You will serve as a point of contact for general inquiries and support regarding designated items, playing a key role in the Aftermarket (AM) category and supporting business development initiatives.
As a Parts Specialist, your responsibilities will include:
Managing the phase-in and phase-out of spare parts, consumables, and accessories (not tied to specific product models), ensuring correct setup in ERPs, and other key systems so the right assortment is available for ordering.
Coordinating P&A (Parts & Accessories) data management, including parts registration in our systems.
Ensuring excellent data quality for spare parts and accessories.
Categorizing and setting pricing, including classification of spare parts and accessories.
Managing part lists, spare parts BOMs, and illustrated part lists to ensure the correct spare parts assortment is accessible and easy to find.
Acting as a departmental representative and support contact in cross-functional tasks and projects.
Who are you?
You are driven and inspire confidence as well as being product-minded. In your work, you will have frequent contact with both colleagues and customers all over the world, which is why it is important that you are an open and communicative person, used to communicating in English.
You need to be well-structured and organized to enjoy this position. We see that you are motivated by developing your area of responsibility and are good at coming up with creative solutions.
A solid understanding of the construction equipment industry and our products is of course merited.
We see that you have worked a few years as an administrative and data management professional and and have a good understanding in technical matters.
You must be comfortable in communicating and holding presentations in English.
Location
Jonsered just outside of Gothenburg or in Ruse in Bulgaria.
Within Husqvarna, we apply a hybrid work model with up to 50% remote.
Development
At Husqvarna Construction, you'll find an international, inclusive, and diverse environment with plenty of opportunities for personal and professional growth. We believe our differences are our strengths, and we live a culture based on three pillars: We're Bold, We're Dedicated, and We Care
Your application
If this sounds like you, don't wait-apply as soon as possible! Selection is ongoing.
Note: We do not accept applications via email due to GDPR compliance.
For more information about the position, please contact Hiring Manager - Wirllen Silva, Manager Product Parts & Technical Service, Parts & Accessories at Wirllen.silva@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
About Husqvarna Construction Division
For more than 325 years, we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. In the last years the division has transformed through 4 important acquisitions. Please read more at https://www.husqvarnacp.com/int/ Så ansöker du
