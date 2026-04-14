Partnership Manager to the Stockholm School of Economics
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
The Stockholm School of Economics is seeking an experienced Partnership Manager with a background in consultative, relationship-driven sales to join the Corporate Relations & Development team.
This is a senior, externally facing role where you will engage with decision-makers across leading companies and contribute to the continued development of SSE's Corporate Partnership Program. The role requires the ability to understand partner needs, translate them into meaningful collaboration, and build long-term relationships that support SSE's research, education, and societal impact.
What we offer
A central role in shaping and developing strategic corporate partnerships at one of Europe's leading business schools
The opportunity to work closely with senior stakeholders in the Swedish and international business community
A collaborative and international environment with a clear sense of purpose
A platform where relationship-building, credibility, and judgement are key to success
Key responsibilities
Develop and manage a portfolio of corporate partners, acting as a trusted advisor and primary point of contact
Lead dialogue with senior representatives at partner organizations, identifying opportunities for deeper and more strategic collaboration
Identify and engage new corporate partners through a structured, insight-driven business development approach
Translate partner needs into relevant engagements within SSE, including:
research collaboration
student engagement and recruitment
executive education and knowledge exchange
Ensure high-quality delivery and long-term value across the full partnership lifecycle
Monitor partner engagement and provide structured follow-up and reporting
Coordinate communication and touchpoints, including partner updates and events
Oversee administrative processes related to your portfolio, including invoicing and CRM documentation
Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders across SSE to ensure alignment and delivery
Your profile
You bring a consultative approach to sales and relationship management, with experience from roles where trust, credibility, and long-term value creation have been central.
You likely:
Have several years of experience in B2B sales, key account management, or partnership development
Are comfortable engaging with and advising senior stakeholders
Have a proven ability to navigate complex organizations and build long-term relationships
Take a structured and strategic approach to business development
Combine commercial drive with strong judgement and integrity
Communicate clearly and confidently in both written and spoken contexts
Are motivated by contributing to a purpose-driven organization
Requirements
Experience in consultative sales, key account management, or similar roles
Demonstrated ability to develop and grow strategic relationships
Strong understanding of the Swedish business landscape
Solid administrative and organizational skills
Excellent written and spoken English
Meritorious
Experience working with CRM systems (e.g. Microsoft Dynamics)
Experience from higher education, research, or knowledge-driven organizations
Swedish language skills (not required, but considered an advantage)
About The Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. Our educational mission has over the years strengthened SSE students, and you can read more about it here.
SSE is a member of the Stockholm Dual Career Network (SDCN), a collaboration between universities, research institutes and companies in the Stockholm region. Through SDCN, partners of international recruits are offered professional support in establishing their careers in Sweden, including career coaching, networking opportunities, seminars and access to a broad professional network. We recognize the importance of supporting accompanying partners in international relocations and are committed to facilitating a smooth transition for the whole family.
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm
Sveavägen 65 (visa karta
)
113 83 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
External Relations Jobbnummer
9854298