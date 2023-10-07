Partner & Merchant Marketing Manager
2023-10-07
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
We are looking for a goal-oriented Partner & Merchant Marketing Manager to lead all merchant and partner marketing efforts, aiming to provide a clear and measurable business impact.
As a Partner & Merchant Marketing Manager, you will be the face of our marketing team towards merchants and partners and will be fully responsible for driving the relationship with them. You will be working with several teams, including product, sales, partner sales, and the internal B2B and Marketing team. You will report to the Head of B2B Marketing based in Stockholm.
Your role involves developing a deep understanding of merchants and partner needs and a great capability to connect with them, creating a long-lasting relationship that will result in successful co-marketing campaigns to maximise Brite exposure. You might even have experience as a Marketing Manager at a merchant or platform today and are looking to use your skills from a different perspective.
It's crucial for you to appreciate the diverse aspects of this position; it requires you to be both strategic, while also taking responsibility for the more practical execution tasks.
You also have a good understanding of Product Marketing and/or have the ability to translate technical concepts into easy communication.
Responsibilities will likely evolve over time, as Brite continues to grow and expand into new markets, however you can expect to play an important role in the following:
Take responsibility for all communications with merchants and partners, including emails and events.
Develop and implement a merchant engagement strategy, and work hand-in-hand with our onboarding team to ensure a seamless onboarding process where merchants are equipped with all necessary information.
Collaborate closely with the Product team to create top-notch product material and merchant assets.
Oversee the maintenance and development of our Merchant Portal, Brite Docs.
Spearhead co-marketing initiatives with our merchants and partners.
Strategically utilize current merchants to boost referrals and brand visibility.
Are you a brite mind?
You are a team player with an internal drive for success. You are self-propelled, structured, and have an eye for detail in everything you do. You are a good communicator that is not afraid to speak your mind. Your people and creative skills are above average and you love challenges. Experience in a similar role and/or in the fintech industry will be highly beneficial. You have experience in B2B marketing across a variety of channels in different markets.
Requirements:
You bring a minimum of 5 years of experience in a relevant role.
You are result-oriented, understanding the necessity to convert actions into outcomes and finding motivation in this process.
You excel at forming enduring relationships and conveying Brite's value to our merchants and partners.
Ability to work independently and prioritize competing projects in a fast-paced environment.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across teams and departments.
Ability to think creatively and outside the box to identify new growth opportunities.
Results-driven mindset, with a focus on achieving goals and objectives
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
• and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
