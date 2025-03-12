Part-time work as a teacher/mother tongue in English and Business English.
Svenska Great Looking Group AB / Pedagogjobb / Gävle Visa alla pedagogjobb i Gävle
2025-03-12
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svenska Great Looking Group AB i Gävle
, Sandviken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Our Training Company is Looking for an Engaged and Flexible English Instructor for Adults in Gävle, Uppsala, Sandviken, and Forsmark
About the Position:
Focus on general, business, and professional language training.
The courses are part-time, making them ideal for those with other commitments looking for extra work.
The courses will start in the spring of 2025
Who Are You?
Teaching experience is an advantage but not a requirement.
We are looking for someone who is flexible, self-motivated, and driven.
Knowledge of multiple languages is a plus, as we offer courses in various languages.
What We Offer:
A flexible part-time job that can be combined with other assignments.
Hourly compensation.
This position requires in-person teaching, so you must be able to travel without restrictions.
(SW) Intermittent
Salary: As agreed
Send application to: E-mail: info@gmsgroup.se
mail to above address
No phone calls.
Employer:
GLG AB Dba/
GMS Language Services®
GLG dba, GMS International® is a global education company specialized in customized solutions and services for the corporate market - leadership, communications, language, culture, customer service, sales, project management, stress management, personal effectivity & change management. Our courses are delivered at our client's offices and facilities or at centrally located course facilities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-11
E-post: info@gmsgroup.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Engelska Sandviken". Arbetsgivare Svenska Great Looking Group AB
(org.nr 556787-2600)
802 50 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Svenska Great Looking Group Jobbnummer
9216102