Part-time temporary employment/vikarie as Studio Coordinator in Gothenburg
Bitwave AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bitwave AB i Göteborg
Bitwave, a part of Freemode by Embracer, wants to maintain the familiar and warm small-studio vibe as we grow cautiously. We want to learn new things and evolve as a studio and our co-workers to level up with us. Working at Bitwave, you're part of a safe and confident atmosphere. A positive space where it's encouraged to speak your mind. We love our jobs, and we want to form a strongly bonded team.
We are looking for a Studio Coordinator for our game studio in the heart of Gothenburg, for a temporary position (vikariat) of approx. 8-12 months.
Quick facts
Scope: Part-time, 16-24h/week
Working hours: Schedule upon mutual decision, during regular working days (Mon-Fri) and working hours (08:00 - 17:00)
Location: Central Gothenburg
Start date: 3/6-2024
Form of employment: Fixed-term employment (temporary position of approx. 8-12 months)
Remote work is not offered, work from office is mandatory.
What we bring to you
A great studio at Kungsgatan, at the center of Gothenburg.
Flexible working hours
Occupational pension (Tjänstepension)
Wellbeing allowance (Friskvårdsbidrag)
Multiple insurance plans
Possibilities to attain professional development certificates
Internal and external events, celebrations, parties
Gaming nights at the office
What you bring to us:
Punctuality and reliability
Flexibility and the ability to prioritize new tasks as they come in
Interpersonal communication
Strong attention to detail
Working knowledge of office equipment
Thorough understanding of office management procedures
Excellent organizational and time management skills
Analytical abilities and aptitude in problem-solving
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Proficiency in MS Office
Proficiency in English language, and a minimum of basic knowledge in Swedish language
Eagerness to learn new skills and programs
Solution-oriented approach
Prior experience in administrative work is a plus!
Your role
As the Studio Coordinator, you will have an important role in the company, by taking on operational and administrative tasks.
You will work independently to maintain a healthy workspace, not only by managing the office space, but also by managing internal HR and finance tasks and by ensuring the communication of these efforts with stakeholders. This means that you will support your colleague in various areas and maintain close communication with the HR & Economy departments in our parent company.
Overseeing and supporting all administrative duties in the office and ensure that the office is operating smoothly, remains tidy and organized
Resolving office-related malfunctions and responding to requests or issues
Managing office supplies inventory and placing orders as necessary
Executing clerical tasks such as greeting visitors, answering and directing phone calls, receiving and sorting incoming mail and deliveries, and managing outgoing mail
Developing office policies and procedures, and ensuring that they are implemented appropriately
Assisting with office layout planning and changes in the office, and with managing and maintaining IT infrastructure
Managing the office budget
Identifying opportunities for process and office management improvements, designing and implementing new systems
Updating paperwork, maintaining documents, and word processing
Provide other administrative support as necessary, including scheduling group meetings, maintaining calendars, doing research, and creating reports
Assisting coordination of events
Continuous communication and synchronization with the Economy and HR Managers
Processing invoices and registering expenses
Handling the inhouse part of the time reporting and salary processes
Looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-02
E-post: recruitment@bitwavegames.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bitwave AB
(org.nr 556939-8117), https://www.bitwavegames.com/
Kungsgatan 18 (visa karta
)
411 19 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
COO
Marcus Karlsson Drake marcus@bitwavegames.com 0733524812 Jobbnummer
8581629