Part-time position in Market Intelligence
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Are you passionate about delving into market dynamics and uncovering strategic insights? We're seeking a part time student worker interested in market intelligence to join our customer's team at a world leading company in the automotive sector. This is a perfect opportunity for students looking to gain valuable work life experience as it involves conducting in-depth research and analysis across various market segments to inform strategic decision-making.
The scope of this assignment is three workdays per week between August 2024 -December 2024.
Location: Central Gothenburg
Responsibilities and tasks:
• Conduct deep research to track and analyze the latest trends and developments in specific vehicle segments. Update existing benchmarks, synthesize the data found and craft a report.
• Review and update current market data within the company's strategic framework to ensure it remains relevant and forward-thinking. Validate data with market analyses, trends, projections.
• Investigate connectivity solutions in a particular segment of the automotive market, analyzing technological trends and major suppliers as well as estimating market potential. Result is to be summarized in a detailed report.
• Categorize OEMs based on market segments and assess current service portfolio's alignment and potential for expansion within these segments. Goal is to find strategic market opportunities and to recommend how to proceed to fill these gaps.
• Identify key challenges and opportunities within core areas of the company, framing them for future innovation sessions. Develop a report that details top issues and how to turn them into opportunities allowing future innovation.
Competencies:
• Strong analytical skills
• Flexible and adaptable nature
• Strategic thinking
• Persistence
• Attention to detail
• Excellent communication skills
• Basic understanding of the automotive industry and connected cars
Who are you?
To qualify for this position, you need to:
Have ongoing studies on B.Sc or M.Sc level in a relevant field such as business intelligence, business analysis, business management, data analysis, or similar.
Have minimum one year left of your studies.
Have completed two full years of relevant studies.
Be able to work on average 3 days a week mon-fri.
Feeling intrigued? Welcome to apply! New Minds will be conducting the recruitment process and interviews will be held continuously.
What can we offer you?
New Minds is not a typical recruitment company; we like to think of ourselves as a personal link between you and your dream job. Whether you want to work as a programmer, project manager, tester, or web designer, we at New Minds have the network, experience and desire to make your future exactly what you want it to be.
We believe in building a strong team through activities like after works and summer parties where you get to network and have fun with your New Minds colleagues.
Come work with us and let us support you to get to the next level! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8709390