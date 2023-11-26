Part-time Junior Analyst
2023-11-26
Do you want to join the technological revolution? Tendium is looking for a Part-Time Junior Analyst to join the team.
Why Tendium
Tendium is a tech company working in the space between technology and customers. Through advanced machine-learning technologies, we are revolutionising industries with modern, efficient methods, creating new possibilities to democratise both the public and the private sector markets. The team at Tendium is expanding, with everyone from data scientists to salespeople working side by side, and now we want you to join us.
We are an ever-growing company comprised of some of the sharpest minds in Sweden. With such talent, we at Tendium naturally believe in a flat hierarchy, where everyone has responsibility, autonomy and the opportunity to provide input. Since we are increasing in size significantly, new opportunities are emerging constantly. We require ambitious, conscientious and value-driven new colleagues to help grow the business. If you are successful in becoming a part of our team, we promise to provide a dynamic, intellectually stimulating workplace. We believe that personal and professional development is crucial and as such you will have the opportunity to take on real responsibility from day one.
The Job
As a part-time Junior Analyst, you will work with data collection and customer deliveries, the very core operation of the company, which will be your first step into a growing business with lots of opportunities. Your tasks will mainly be to contact actors in the public sector to gather data used for our services, control the quality of the gathered data, and then analyse and compile reports for customers. Your contribution will have a huge impact and thus it is of great importance that you are accurate and have a good eye for detail. As we work to maintain a high standard, it is important that you take ownership of your work. We are a technology-driven company, and you will work in our proprietary systems as well as in Microsoft Office and G Suite, so you should feel comfortable in a digital workplace.
A typical profile for this role is a first or second-year student of law, economics or engineering. You should have a technical and analytical mindset, and take pride in producing quality work. Meanwhile, you should be critical, comfortable with complexity and have the ability to navigate the unknown.
Requirements
Proficiency in Excel: The candidate should possess a strong command of Microsoft Excel, including advanced skills in data manipulation, formulae, and spreadsheet management.
Effective communication: The ideal candidate should exhibit excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to interact professionally with colleagues and external stakeholders
Technical and analytical mindset: The candidate should possess a keen attention to detail, demonstrating the ability to meticulously review and analyse information, documents, and tasks to ensure accuracy and precision in their work.
Taking ownership of your work
Fluent in Swedish
Proficiency in English
Located in Stockholm or surrounding areas
Depending on your ambition there will be further opportunities to work with projects of your preference within the company, e.g. market analysis and data classification.
It is our expectation that the role will be part-time requiring a minimum of 20 hours per week. The days and hours worked will normally be agreed upon a few weeks in advance and can be flexible around other time commitments such as school. There is of course the potential for hours to increase over time.
Application
We look forward to your application. We recruit on an ongoing basis, so apply as soon as possible. Successful candidates will be invited to a video interview where you will have the opportunity to meet the team.
