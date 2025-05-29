Part-time job for Danish-speaking Market Researchers at Gradient
2025-05-29
Are you a student, fluent in Danish, and looking for a valuable part-time job alongside your studies in the fall of 2025? We are currently looking for Danish-speaking market researchers to join Gradient, where you will gain valuable experience in telephone communication and customer interaction. Does this sound like the role for you? Submit your application today!
About the Company Gradient Benchmark is the Nordic region's leading company in B2B customer benchmarking with a focus on the consumer/retail sector. The company's clients include suppliers and retail chains across various industries and sectors, ranging from fast-moving consumer goods to specialty retail.
Gradient Benchmark produces surveys, evaluations, and analyses based on collected and proprietary data, serving as the foundation for assessing collaboration and competitive positioning among different actors. Their analyses are based on an advanced 360-degree benchmarking model within various comparison groups. They offer a stable and growing portfolio of well-defined evaluations conducted annually.
Gradient Benchmark's survey model has been established for over 30 years. Their office is located near Mariatorget in charming Södermalm, Stockholm. In newly renovated premises at the heart of a lively area full of restaurants and shops, a cheerful team of about 15 people work closely together. The team you will be part of works toward shared goals and places high importance on everyone's contribution. Gradient Benchmark fosters strong team spirit, with all employees working in the same direction.
Responsibilities As a market researcher, your main task is to contact companies in the service and retail sectors to invite them to participate in market surveys. This is not a sales role - the goal is to ensure high participation in the surveys. You will work from a contact database and continuously reach out to contact persons. You will also document your calls and work in the company's CRM system. As a market researcher, you play a key role in gathering the information that will later be processed by the rest of the team and ultimately presented to clients.
Once a company agrees to participate, the survey is automatically sent via email or in paper format. Follow-up is then conducted by phone.
This is a job for someone who is social and has a natural ability to make people on the other end of the line feel important, listened to, and that the information they share is valuable.
Education, Experience, and Personal Qualities
Ongoing post-secondary education, preferably in marketing or statistics
Experience in customer service or sales, ideally involving phone work
Fluent in Danish, both spoken and written; fluency in Swedish is a strong advantage
Good computer skills
To thrive in this role, you should feel comfortable reaching out to new people and not be afraid to pick up the phone. You enjoy working towards set goals while also being humble and attentive. As a person, you are detail-oriented, structured, and committed to providing excellent service.
Start date: Mid-August 2025 Location: Mariatorget, Stockholm Salary: According to agreement
