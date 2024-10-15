Part-time job as a Rider in Stockholm - Evening Delivery
2024-10-15
Are you looking for a physically active, high-paced, and fulfilling part-time job in Stockholm?Are you interested in sustainability and want to make a real impact in the city? Become a Rider at Velove!
Who we are looking for
We are looking forsomeone who enjoys being outside and staying active, whatever the weather. As a person you havegood communication and problem-solving skills, care about providing a great service to our customers, and are alwaysattentive and proactive!
About the job
Delivering e-commerce parcels for different vendors
Riding the coolest of four-wheeled electrical cargo bikes
3-6 hours evening shifts that start around 5pm
Work at least 2 shifts a week,with the opportunity for more
Requirements:
Available to work in the evenings
Available to work at least 2 shifts per week
Have the right to work in Sweden (personal number needed!)and be over 18 years of age
Have a well functioning smart phone that you can use for work
Speak conversational English (this is our company language)
Good navigational skills (not just following Google Maps!)
Enjoy being active andworking out! (This is a physically demanding job)
Thrive in an active workplace
Sounds like something for you?Apply today!
Ride into a great adventure with Velove! As a rider, you're not just delivering parcels; you're crafting your own schedule two weeks ahead. Stay active, embrace the joy of cycling, and feel the power in your legs growing stronger after every shift! Join us and get addicted to the thrill of evening rides, immersing yourself in the tranquil charm of Stockholm. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Velove Bikes AB
(org.nr 559018-8107), http://www.velove.se Arbetsplats
Velove Kontakt
Marcela Leal Pedraza marcela.leal.pedraza@velove.se Jobbnummer
8958356