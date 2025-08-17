Part-Time Internship for Students/Graduates | Stipend SEK 4,000-12,000
2025-08-17
Vacancies: 4 positions
Location: Remote (with occasional meetings in Södermalm, Stockholm)
Compensation: SEK 4,000-12,000/month (assignment-based or monthly stipend; sales roles may include commission)
Who We're Looking For
Current university/college students or recent graduates.
Able to contribute at least 16 to 32 hours per week.
Interest in working part-time or on assignment basis.
Knowledge of at least one EU language is a plus.
Available Roles
Market Research & Innovation
Conduct market and user research, interviews, and contribute to new product/service development and campaigns.
Managerial Assistant
Support managers with report preparation, email correspondence, scheduling workshops, and coordinating with external stakeholders.
Business Development
Engage in business development activities for products and services. Includes basic stipend + commission based on direct sales.
Health & Fitness Enthusiast
Lead fitness and health sessions (teaching/consultancy role).
About Us
BøthOfUs (founded 2017, Stockholm) builds digital tools and runs international innovation projects with partners such as the UN, EU, and global institutions.
We support startups, SMEs, and coworking hubs in digital transformation, and we co-create EU<>AU, EU<>LATAM, and EU<>Japan soft-landing initiatives.
Important Notes
Please apply only if you are a student or recent graduate.
Do not reapply if you applied to BøthOfUs within the last 3 months and were not selected.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted due to limited summer capacity.
Apply now to join a team working on impactful projects across Europe and beyond!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-16
E-post: kay@bothofus.se Arbetsgivare BøthOfUs AB
