Part-Time E-bike Delivery Rider - Evening Job in Stockholm City
Velove Bikes AB / Brevbärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla brevbärarjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-20
Looking for a part-time job in Stockholm that's active, rewarding, and offers growth opportunities? If you're passionate about sustainability and want to make a difference in the city, come ride with Velove as an E-Bike Delivery Rider!
We are looking for
Someone who enjoys being outdoors and staying active in all kinds of weather. A proactive, problem-solving communicator who enjoys delivering excellent customer service. And last and really important for us, someone with great attention to detail, a strong sense of community, and a positive attitude!
About the job
Deliver e-commerce parcels for recognized vendors
Ride our unique four-wheeled electric cargo bike: The Armadillo!
Work 2-7 hour evening shifts, starting around 17:00
Ride minimum 2 days per week, with flexibility for up to six days per week
We offer
Flexible part-time schedule in Stockholm
Plan ahead: mark your availability three weeks in advance
Evening shifts delivering e-commerce parcels with our company e-bike
Career growth opportunities in operational and logistics roles
Discover Stockholm City while staying active at work Requirements
Available for evening work, minimum 2 days per week
Right to work in Sweden (personal/coordination number required)
18 years or older, with a smartphone for work apps
Conversational English and strong communication skills
Good navigation skills and a love for physical activity
Applications must be written in your own words (no AI assistance)
Apply today! Just make sure to answer the questions in your own words, we really want to get to know you, not your AI assistant
Ride into a great adventure with Velove!
As a rider, you're not just delivering parcels; you're staying active, embracing the joy of cycling, and feeling the power in your legs growing stronger after every shift! Join us and get addicted to the thrill of evening rides, immersing yourself in the tranquil charm of Stockholm City.
