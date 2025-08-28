Part-time delivery job as a Rider in Norrköping
Velove Bikes AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Norrköping Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Norrköping
2025-08-28
Are you looking for an active, high-paced, and rewarding part-time job in Norrköping? Are you interested in sustainability and want to make a real impact in the city? Become a Rider at Velove and start working one to two days a week
Who we are looking for
We are looking for someone who enjoys being outside and staying active, whatever the weather. As a person you have good communication and problem-solving skills, care about providing a great service to our customers, and are always attentive and proactive!
About the job
Delivering e-commerce parcels for different vendors
Riding the coolest of four-wheeled electrical cargo bikes
3-6 hours evening shifts that start around 5pm
Work at least 2 shifts a week, with the opportunity for more
Requirements:
Available to work in the evenings
Available to work at least 2 shifts per week
Have the right to work in Sweden (personal number needed!) and be over 18 years of age
Have a well functioning smart phone that you can use for work
Speak conversational English (this is our company language)
Good navigational skills (not just following Google Maps!)
Enjoy being active and working out! (This is a physically demanding job)
Thrive in an active workplace
Sounds like something for you? Apply today! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Velove Bikes AB
(org.nr 559018-8107), http://www.velove.se Arbetsplats
Velove Jobbnummer
9481404