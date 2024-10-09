Part-time Business English teacher, Gothenburg
Upgrades Education Sweden AB / Pedagogjobb / Göteborg Visa alla pedagogjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Upgrades Education Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Work part-time with engaging and varied assignments within language teaching and join our fantastic team of English language tutors.
Upgrades is currently hiring for a motivating and structured tutor with full professional proficiency in the English language. The assignment is in central Gothenburg and will focus on academic English.
Besides having a great love for the English language, you also have a good ability to motivate and inspire others. You are independent and can adapt the content of your teaching to the participant's level, purpose and learning technique.
As a language coach at Upgrades you are given the opportunity to create your own inspirational lessons while still having time for studies/other work. The work is assignment-based and the nature of the assignments varies depending on the level, number of participants, requests for day, time and place
We are looking for a language coach that can work with private lessons (1-2 participants). Each session is 90 minutes. Start week 42.
Requirements:
Full professional proficiency in English
Knowledge of English used within an academic context
Previous teaching experience
About Upgrades:
We provide language education for individuals and businesses - one-on-one or in groups.
To ensure that the customer maximize their learning we always accommodate the lessons to their schedule, current level of proficiency and other wishes. During the lessons we combine language learning with motivation and study techniques, striving to help the customers meet their individual goals and continue learning after the end of the course!
The hourly pay is individual and based on qualifications and experience. Please note that we are recruiting on a regular basis and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31
E-post: work@upgrades.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Business English Göteborg". Arbetsgivare Upgrades Education Sweden AB
(org.nr 556778-0837) Arbetsplats
Upgrades Education Sweden AB Kontakt
Upgrades Rekrytering work@upgrades.se Jobbnummer
8946216