Part time Photographers to Swedish international Fashion Company!
2024-11-05
Here's a unique opportunity to work as a photographer for a Swedish fashion company. You'll be responsible for high-quality image production, including preparation, shooting, post-processing of product images. Apply today, start in January 2025!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a Swedish international fashion company, and in this role, you will work closely with the team to ensure high-quality images for the company's e-commerce platform. You'll be a key part of the production process, collaborating with various stakeholders. As a photographer, you'll be responsible for maintaining high standards in image composition, lighting, and retouch follow-up.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Handle administrative tasks such as creating folders, processing, and uploading images to the server.
• Photograph various products according to guidelines and visual direction.
• Ensure high-quality images with correct color, lighting, layout, and retouch comments.
• Ensure the photo station and equipment are fully functional and meet standards and guidelines.
• Provide technical support in the production process, participate in briefings, and co-develop creative concepts if needed.
• Maintain continuous dialogue and collaboration with key stakeholders in the project.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has another primary occupation of at least 50%, such as a separate business with other photography assignments. This is regulated by collective agreements.
• Has an understanding and knowledge of commercial studio photography, ideally in high-volume production.
• Has experience in still life or interior photography, including pre-production and post-production steps.
• Possesses strong knowledge of lighting techniques and camera equipment.
• Is proficient in Capture One and Adobe Photoshop.
• Has their own photography equipment
Other Information
• Start: 2025-01-13 - 2025-12-13
• Location: Stockholm
• Scope: approximately 50%. This may vary.
• Other information: Please submit your portfolio along with your application.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. Ersättning
