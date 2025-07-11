Paid media Teamleader & Project Manager - B2B Agency
2025-07-11
Are you passionate about the power of digital marketing to drive business growth? Are you a natural problem solver with an 'intrapreneurial' spirit? Sounds like you're in the right place!
We are Brightvision, the growth agency for B2B tech companies. For over 20 years, we have made our impact on the sector, spurring growth and supporting the rapid scale-up and reach of technological innovations. We achieve this by providing full-funnel marketing and sales solutions, exclusively for B2B tech companies.
Transparency, teamwork, and personal development characterize our corporate culture. Our vision is to become the largest and most trusted growth partner for B2B technology brands because we firmly believe in the power of technology to solve humanity's problems. Learn more about us and our culture here.
The Opportunity
We are looking for an exceptional individual to lead and grow our Paid Media Inbound Marketing Team, managing a team of cross-function digital marketing specialists with an empasis on paid media and B2B demand generation.
Are you up for the challenge?
The Challenge
The purpose of the Team Leader is to support, build, and grow the Paid media team and increase the number of clients and hence the revenue and profit of the team.
Think of the role as being like an 'intrapreneur' - an internal entrepreneur. This means you must have a growth mindset and be comfortable with being in the stretch zone. A big part of the role is to be Client Project Manager/Account Manager, so you will be wearing at least 2 hats in this role, just like any small agency leader do.
You will report to the CEO, who will hold you accountable for:
Sales & Growth: You will drive new and existing client sales through our sales cycle. Working alongside key colleagues, you will manage your own prospecting and sales dialogues with new leads and existing clients.
Delivering high-quality projects to clients as a Project Manager. You will, together with the team, deliver projects and help clients grow their sales by driving demand and leads for them. You will therefore interact with clients on a daily basis.
Employee Engagement: Keeping your teammates engaged and motivated through your sound leadership, clear and consistent communication, timely support of their needs, response to challenges and issues, and provision of one-on-one support and performance management.
Team Utilization: Ensuring your teammates have full work schedules driven by your focus on new and existing client sales and working with the Unit's project managers to maximize your team's utilization.
Profitability: Maintaining a targeted net profit margin for your team by careful management of revenue, utilization, and staff costs.
Revenue: As a growth agency, we set ourselves ambitious growth targets. You will aim to exceed revenue targets by ensuring quality deliverables from your team while identifying expansion opportunities for existing clients and bringing onboard new clients.
Specific Duties
Account manager and strategist to a portfolio of clients.
Trusted strategic advisor with key clients, towards developing lasting and rewarding relationships.
Create compelling and high-converting client proposals.
Drive revenue from service upsells and existing service solution retention.
Take the lead in creating weekly/monthly performance reports to highlight wins, areas of improvement, and recommendations for future campaigns/initiatives.
Oversee the execution and production of client project deliverables, that meet, or exceed clients' expectations.
Conduct one-to-ones, performance reviews, and team meetings.
Contribute to internal strategic meetings.
Maintain discipline around processes that ensure best practices in client projects, as well as Brightvision's internal processes and tools.
Monitoring demand and capacity in your team and leading recruitment processes.
Requirements
A minimum of 3-years of leadership experience in a similar role.
At least 3-5 years experience in growing revenues in a team/business and demand generation or Growth Marketing.
At least 5 years experience working in a fast-paced digital marketing environment.
Experience from analyzing data from digital campaigns/advertising
Previously worked in an agency in a role where you had a lot of customer contact and have been project manager/account manager with responsibility for client relationships.
Have an understanding of digital marketing & Growth Marketing in general
Having expert-level knowledge about B2B paid media/demand generation strategies and different advertising platforms.
Be used to working towards deadlines
Be comfortable in a project-based environment
Desirable experience:
Experience in B2B marketing
Why choose Brightvision?
We are a nice bunch of "humble winners" with a good sense of humor (if we do say so ourselves). Since our start in 2000, we have strived to be "remote first", which means that you can work from home as much as you want, no matter where you live in the world.
Areas that make you thrive at Brightvision (according to the staff themselves):
Good team spirit with awesome colleagues
Working with the large and interesting customers in the B2B tech industry
Decentralized organization where you work in smaller teams
A lot of freedom
Lots of transparency and good communication
International environment with colleagues around the world
Meetings with your manager every one-two weeks
Welcome to look at what daily life at Brightvision might have a look on our Career page.
If you feel that Brightvision would be a perfect match for you, please send in your application as soon as possible.
