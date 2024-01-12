Order & Delivery Coordinator to Divison X at Telia!
2024-01-12
Step into Division X, the force shaping the future of Telco with corporate strength and a startup spirit. Join their dynamic, entrepreneurial environment, collaborate on groundbreaking ideas, and contribute to innovation with a focus on sustainability. Are you ready for an extraordinary journey?
As an Order & Delivery Coordinator, you will play a crucial role in ensuring seamless onboarding of Division X customers into our systems. This involves coordinating deliveries, securing and supporting billing processes, and actively participating in continuous improvement efforts. The position is a dynamic mix of daily administrative tasks, development initiatives, and project work for new products. Collaboration within the team and with other closely aligned teams is fundamental to our success.
Division X is an innovation department that consistently develops new products. Their delivery coordinators provide guidance on the systems to use, the desired appearance of products, and the timelines for product delivery. With a keen eye for detail, they engage in agile development, collaborating closely with process developers and delivery specialists.
You are offered
• You are offered hybrid work.
• You are offered to work in a department that focuses on innovation with an emphasis on sustainability. The objective of the department is to develop products that enable companies to meet their environmental requirements
• Being in Division X is a significant merit, as it is a demanding and enjoyable department, offering an experience that is challenging to find elsewhere. The products they are currently working on are expected to be sold in 5-10 years.
Work tasks
• Placing and coordinating orders together with colleagues and customers
• Finding and driving improvements in the order flow
• Participate in and sometimes drive projects
• Collaborating with delivery specialist to implement new and updated products
• Create and update routines
• Relevant education or equivalent work experience as an Order and Delivery Coordinator.
• Background in coordinating and administerial roles
• Exprience of driving projects
• Insight in IoT and Telecom
• Excellent English skills
To thrive in this role, you bring a can-do attitude, self-driven initiative, and adept time management. Your knack for building lasting relationships is pivotal for smooth customer onboarding. Your adaptability and quick learning shine in dynamic environments, where you actively contribute to projects enhancing processes and products. Your meticulous, structured approach ensures precision in order coordination. Fearlessly voicing opinions, you foster open communication. Join us as an Order & Delivery Coordinator, where your positivity, autonomy, relationship-building, adaptability, and attention to detail will be instrumental in our dynamic team's success.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
