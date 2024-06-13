Order Administrator for an international company in Solna
2024-06-13
Are you a structured and service-oriented person who wants to make a difference? Then this role might be for you! We are currently looking for a dedicated Order Administrator on behalf of a client. In this position, you will have the opportunity to work at a leading biopharmaceutical company renowned for its innovative treatments in specialist care.
About the role
As an Order Administrator, you will play a key role in ensuring the highest level of service and support to our customers. You will work in a dynamic environment with varied tasks. Your key responsibilities will include:
* Administering customer orders, including order reception, batch reservation, pick and pack orders, and transportation booking.
* Managing invoicing, crediting, returns and customer qualification.
* Perform monthly reporting of stock and sales reconciliations.
* Responsible for interfacing transactions between head office and branches
* Continuously improve processes and workflows to increase efficiency
Requirements
We are looking for a team player with a strong customer focus who enjoys working in an international and innovative environment. To succeed in the role, you have an education and experience in order administration.
For this assignment, English is a requirement, and is a desire if you also master Swedish. Experience of working with different IS/IT systems is a plus.
As a person you are structured, thorough and professional. You are independent with the ability to take initiative and have good collaboration and communication skills. You have strong time management skills and are good at prioritizing. A positive and solution-oriented attitude will be highly valued.
About the assignment
We offer a consulting position through us at Jurek where you work at our customer. You will have the opportunity to work with a company that really makes a difference for people. We offer a stimulating work environment in modern premises in Solna, with the opportunity for professional development and internal training. You will be part of a dedicated team where your work makes a real difference. The assignment is expected to start in mid-August and last until april 2025.
The selection process and interviews are ongoing, please send your application as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the responsible consultant manager Evelina Thimper at evelina.thimper@jurek.se
