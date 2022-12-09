Operations Technician - No experience required!
2022-12-09
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för studenter och juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning söker vi nu:
Interested in starting a career in the data center business? Apply now! No experience required - training will be provided.
About Equinix
Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company, operating 200+ data centres across the globe and providing interconnections to all the key clouds and networks. Their global platform allows customers to place infrastructure wherever they need it and connect it to everything they need to succeed.
At Equinix, they believe that their culture and values are at the heart of their success and it's their authentic, humble, and dedicated people who create the Magic of Equinix. They know they are only as successful as their employees, so they strive to offer a supportive and progressive working environment where they actively promote learning and development so their employees can grow their careers with Equinix.
Team & role description
As an Operations Technician, you 'll work in a team with 12 other team members and a Team Leader. The role is broad and you 'll have varied work days. The team have a 24/7-service, so you 'll l have a 3 shift schedule (day, evening and night).
Some of the team 's responsibilities are:
Customer Management - support customer, develop the customer experience etc.
Queue Management / Reporting - review work order requests, escalate higher level orders etc
Installations - rack and stack basic customer equipment, support routine intra-cage and infrastructure installations etc.
Cross-Connect and Troubleshooting - support basic cross-connect troubleshooting, testing / troubleshooting etc.
Stakeholder partnership - support the operations, logistics, cross functional and security teams when necessary
Site management - support the operations of the datacenter which may include bot not limited to maintenance, site inspections and incident management
Health and safety - advocated for health and safety policies and procedures for self and the team
Projects - support fulfillment of projects under close supervision
Trainings - complete assignes training in a timely manner
About you:
This is a great opportunity for you who have a big tech interest but no previous experience from working in a datacenter, which means we will have a big focus on your personality! We therefor believe that you have a can-do attitude, are self-motivated, works well in teams and have a good customer service skills.
We also believe that you have:
an electrical, mechanical or IT background - either you have worked or studied in one field
want to have a hands-on work
willingness to work shifts and on-call rotations
Communication skills:
Fluency in written and spoken English is a must.
Proficiency in Swedish is desirable but not required.
What they will be offering:
Competitive salary
Annual Bonus Plan
Insurance and Health: Private Healthcare, Heath & Wellbeing
Investment: Employee Stock Purchase Plan and Company Pension
Excellent growth and advancement opportunities
Great office in Sköndal with sauna, gym etc.
