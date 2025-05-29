Operations Planner to the Winding Shop in Power Transformers Ludvika
Job Description
Operations Planner to the Winding shop in Power Transformers Ludvika
The Opportunity
As an Operations Planner at Power Transformers, you play a key role in planning and developing an efficient production plan. You are responsible for planning and optimizing resources and capacity for the Winding shop in Power Transformers Ludvika. The aim is to maintain a steady production flow and ensure that our products are delivered reliably.
You collaborate closely with departments like production, procurement and project management to resolve challenges and drive improvements. You will find a combination of structure and problem-solving in a diverse and evolving work environment.
"If you're a creative problem-solver who loves to innovate and thrive in a dynamic, highly collaborative environment, this is the perfect role for you!- Elias Beijar, Planning manager at Power Transformers
Your responsibilities
Plan and optimize daily operations in the Winding shop to ensure efficient workflow and resource utilization.
Focus on aligning workforce capacity with production demands to maintain high delivery reliability.
Collaborate with production, procurement, project management and other internal functions to drive improvements and find cost-effective solutions.
Monitor and adjust planning as needed to meet changes and solve problems, such as quality- and delivery challenges.
Provide support for daily operations and contribute to steady flows.
Your background
You are a structured and communicative individual who thrives in both independent and collaborative work environments.
You demonstrate strong organizational skills and a methodical approach to tasks and problem-solving.
You enjoy taking initiative and can manage responsibilities without constant supervision.
You are a team player who values open communication and cooperation with colleagues.
Experience in manufacturing is considered an asset and contributes to a deeper understanding of the role.
Project management experience is a plus, equipping you with planning, coordination, and execution skills.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English, enabling effective communication in a bilingual and international workplace.
What We Offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with plenty of discounts and perks
Learn more about us
Seize the opportunity to join a world-leading technology company and open up unlimited career opportunities for yourself by applying for the following role!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to apply already today!
Recruiting Manager Elias Beijar, elias.beijar@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Håkan Blomquist+ 46107383152; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt,+46 10 7387043; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka +46 107383144.
