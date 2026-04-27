Operations Manager to The Magnum Ice Cream Company
Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2026-04-27
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
The Magnum Ice Cream Company is a standalone, publicly listed ice cream company with revenues of EUR 7.9 billion. Formerly part of Unilever, we are on a mission to become the ultimate snacking company by combining growth, innovation, ownership mentality, and performance. We create extraordinary ice cream experiences that turn everyday moments into lasting memories. Life tastes better with ice cream.
We move fast, think big, and keep things simple. If you want to grow with us, make an impact, and help shape the future of Ice Cream, you will feel at home here
As Operations Manager, you will lead the Sweden Operations team to support national sales objectives set in the Customer Marketing Plans and Customer Business Plans. Together with the Sales Director, you will co-develop the sales strategy and be responsible for delivering a robust and fit-for-purpose route-to-market framework that the sales organization operates within.
You will work in close collaboration with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring strong execution and frequent follow-up on results versus targets. The role also includes responsibility for delivering IT solutions and performance measurement tools that enable the sales organization and drive execution excellence.
Your responsibilities include:
Manage & coach the Sweden Operations team to reach their targets and build a winning spirit within the team
Performance Management; Responsible to deliver and develop reports and KPI scorecards to the sales organization to follow up on execution and results vs targets.
Project Management; Responsible to drive and deliver on projects to support the business
Contract Management - Responsible to manage and negotiate contracts with our 3rd party distributors to support the business.
Primary interface between Customer development, Distributors and Supply Chain
Channel strategy - Responsible to develop, deliver and maintain Ice Cream channel strategy.
Manage accruals and customer discounts
Cabinet Management; Managing the budget and procurement of ice cream cabinets and responsible to drive cabinet efficiency
IT support/development - Responsible to deliver IT tools to the sales organization
What you'll need
You combine strong communication and analytical skills with the ability to lead, motivate, and develop high-performing teams. You communicate fluently in both English and Swedish, verbally and in writing, and feel comfortable working in a performance-driven FMCG environment.
You bring:
A minimum of 8 years of relevant experience in a similar role within the FMCG industry, with a solid understanding of logistics flows and supply chain processes.
Proven experience in driving change initiatives and continuous improvement work
A few years of experience in a leadership position, or a strong drive and ambition to learn and develop as a leader
Experience negotiating with suppliers and distributors
You possess strong analytical skills with excellent proficiency in Excel, enabling you to work data-driven and turn insights into action. You have a structured and methodical approach to your work, while remaining pragmatic and able to drive initiatives forward by focusing on what creates the most value. You are calm, confident, and trustworthy in your way of working, with the ability to maintain momentum even in complex situations. With a solution-oriented and proactive mindset, you take ownership and actively contribute to continuous improvement and progress.
Application
In this recruitment process, we are collaborating with Jurek. If you have questions, please contact Hedda Grenlöv at hedda.grenlov@jurek.se
or Evelina Thimper at evelina.thimper@jurek.se
.
Selection is ongoing, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
About The Magnum Ice Cream Company
With 19,000 expert ice cream colleagues and iconic brands like Wall's, Cornetto, and Ben & Jerry's, loved in 76 countries, we are the world's largest ice cream company leading the industry. We have been taking pleasure seriously for more than 100 years, serving happiness with every lick or scoop of ice cream for generations.
The Magnum Ice Cream Company (formerly part of Unilever) is all about growth. Growing our business. Growing our customers' businesses. Growing our people's careers. Growth begins with empowerment. So, we free our people to be innovative, responsible entrepreneurs, driven and equipped to give our consumers more amazing products and unforgettable moments - and having fun doing it. Here's what defines success in our organization:
We are all about growth
We operate with speed and simplicity
We win together with fun
We boldly innovate to disrupt our industry
We care and challenge
We are experts in the Ice Cream Category Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7644686-1969586". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), https://jobb.jurek.se
Biblioteksgatan 11 (visa karta
)
111 46 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Jurek Jobbnummer
9878742