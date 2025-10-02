Operations Leader (sales Co-Worker) Customer Fulfilment, Ikea Kållered
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB / Logistikjobb / Mölndal Visa alla logistikjobb i Mölndal
2025-10-02
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for an Operations Leader with leadership potential at IKEA Kållered, for Customer Fulfilment (Logistics function)!
At IKEA, we want to give simple, honest people the opportunity to develop both as individuals and in their professional roles. We are now looking for someone who, through enthusiasm, simplicity, humility, curiosity, joy, courage, and a willingness to innovate, wants to help lead and coordinate the logistics team to optimize daily operations and achieve our common goals. You live by IKEA's values and are passionate about creating community, inclusion, and engagement. You are the one who makes amazing things happen - both through your own actions and through others. You are a strong communicator who inspires those around you by being both clear and humble. You are not afraid to give or receive feedback.
To succeed in the role, we also see that you:
• are goal-oriented, strong, and resilient. You are not afraid to put in effort and thrive in a sometimes fast-paced environment where you maintain calm with a positive attitude and good energy regardless of workload.
• are flexible, thorough, and able to prioritize and organize. You have the ability to take initiative and make your own decisions with a focus on safety, people, and the organization.
• appreciate teamwork and support colleagues, are curious, and take action on problems as they arise.
• have some form of leadership experience with strong potential to develop your leadership skills together with us.
• share IKEA's values.
• actively take responsibility for your health and sustainability through conscious choices in everyday life that contribute to sustainable health and well-being. The work involves quite a bit of lifting, which requires good physical fitness that you maintain.
As an Operations Leader at Customer Fulfilment, you have excellent opportunities to further develop your leadership skills. We expect that applicants have the desire and potential to develop their leadership in this role, with the aim of moving on to other leadership positions within IKEA, within 1-3 years.
Are you good at leading yourself with the potential and motivation to lead others? Are you genuinely interested in logistical processes and how everything is connected? Do you want to help influence the customer's experience of IKEA both behind the scenes and in direct customer interactions? Does this sound like the next step for you? If so, we look forward to your application!
Working with us
Our main task is to ensure that our customers have a smooth and easy shopping experience by making sure that our products are in the right place at the right time. We receive and handle goods in the warehouse, manage stock replenishment in the store, and pick and pack orders for our customers. Here, we work with our products all the way from goods reception to the sales floor or directly to the customer. Of course, the customer's experience is our top priority throughout the entire process.
As an Operations Leader, you will work in operations together with other employees. On the days when you are the Operations Leader, you will lead and allocate the work within the entire logistics function. The key in this role is to ensure staffing for the day and the next day in a solution-oriented way to provide the right conditions and to ensure that operations run as smoothly as possible.
You actively lead the operations of the day, allocate tasks, coach and challenge the employees in the department to achieve high results with the highest quality at the lowest possible cost. Through good collaboration with other Operations Leaders and Team Leaders, you ensure that we achieve the organization's goals efficiently and safely in daily work. In close collaboration and dialogue with your manager, you will be trained in the role of a leader at IKEA.
The majority of the work shifts start at 5:00 AM, but some shifts are also scheduled in the evenings until 8:30 PM. Working weekdays and every other weekend is included in the position. We assume that you are comfortable with these working hours and that you can get to and from IKEA Kållered at these times. It is not always possible to reach the store by public transport by 5:00 AM every day of the week, so it is important that you can get to work by other means, such as by bike, your own car, or on foot.
Questions and support? Let's get in touch!
This position is a permanent position of 30.6 hours per week. You are employed as a co-worker, with salary according to Handels collective agreement for sales co-worker, with an additional allowance for the extra responsibilities the position entails. The desired start date is November 17 or as agreed upon.
Do you have what it takes to become IKEA Kållered's next Operations Leader? Do you have the ambition and potential to develop your leadership together with us at IKEA? Are you highly customer-oriented and passionate about leading through others to achieve goals, satisfied customers, and thereby contribute to the growth of the business? Then we think you should take the chance to apply for this position via IKEA's website, with your attached CV and personal letter. When applying, you will be asked to answer a few questions, which will be important for us in the selection process. So take your time and answer honestly and from the heart. We want to get to know you and your motivation for the position. Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
The application deadline is Sunday, October 12. But don't wait to apply - apply today! Interviews are planned to be held from week 42-43. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Ekenleden 2 (visa karta
)
428 22 KÅLLERED Arbetsplats
Ikea Göteborg Jobbnummer
9538299