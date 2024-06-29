Operation Engineer Talent Program
Are you passionate about cloud technology and infrastructure? Do you have a knack for troubleshooting and a desire to help customers optimize their Cloud and Kubernetes environments? If so, Redeploy Run has the perfect opportunity for you who are looking to kick-start your career!
About the Operation Engineer Talent Program
Our Operation Engineer Talent Program is designed to give you hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge of Cloud and Kubernetes environments. You will work alongside experienced professionals, learning the ins and outs of maintaining and optimizing cloud and Kubernetes platforms.
In this role you will get the opportunity to learn how to:
Proactively maintain and optimize Cloud and Kubernetes platforms
Troubleshoot live issues
Support customers in modernizing and improving their environments
What you will gain
Possibility of a permanent position after completing the program
Receive training and mentorship from experienced professionals
Practical experience in managing and optimizing cloud and Kubernetes environments
Be a part of the Redeploy team and culture. A friendly, humble and driven atmosphere
Who are you?
Enrolling in their LIA internship this fall, or recently completed a relevant educational program (such as ICT Engineer, Cloud and Infrastructure Specialist or similar)
A person with a strong interest in cloud technology and infrastructure. It 's a plus if you already have some hands-on experience
A person with strong problem-solving skills, able to tackle complex issues effectively and who is curious, humble and eager to learn and take responsibility for your own development.
Location
We have offices located in central Stockholm and Jönköping. As we encourage a mix of in-person and remote work to foster innovation and support work-life balance (and like to have fun together), we see that you are based in commuting distance to either of our office locations.
Ready to apply?
We hope that we have sparked your interest and that you are curious to know more about the role and us at Redeploy.
We are constantly recruiting, so submit your application as soon as you can by hitting the apply button. For any specific questions about the position, reach out to Talent Acquisition Manager Francisca Andersson - Francisca.andersson@redeploy.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Redeploy Run
At Redeploy Run, we specialize in platform engineering and operations, helping our customers simplify their infrastructure and speed up application delivery. Our mission is to make cloud adoption faster and easier.
