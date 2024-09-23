On Trade Manager Norway & Finland ABInBev (Stockholm)
NRG Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NRG Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
, Uppsala
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
The customer
Our customer - AB Inbev, the world's largest supplier of beer strengthens its Nordic team, and we are looking for an On Trade Manager to join the team. You will be joining AB InBev in their Stockholm or Helsinki office. If you are looking for new challenges and opportunities within sales to HORECA - here is the chance! As part of a larger Nordic team, you will help expand the brand of already-known consumer goods through sales and implementation of campaigns.
This role will be focused on developing the ABI's partnership with ANORA in Norway and Finland. A strong candidate will be an outstanding relationship builder, with the ability to support, guide and challenge the partner as well as drive the commercial performance of the partnership.
Key Responsibilities
Build commercial and marketing plans with the partner to ensure we grow, revenue distribution and market share of our portfolio within the partnership framework in the HORECA of Norway and Finland
Manage P&L for both HORECA markets, with a special focus on volume, discounts and Net Revenue
Ensure the partner receives support and guidance with the execution of our global brands, especially Corona.
Your Background and skills:
You have experience in sales within the HORECA or FMCG industry and have a strong desire to succeed and perform while being a strong team player.
3-5 years of commercial experience, ideally in the HORECA sector
Collaboration-oriented, ownership understanding and high motivation to address challenges as opportunities
Ability to build strong relationships
Proven communication and negotiation skills
Budget management and financial understanding
Development and implementation of marketing plans and strategies
Based in Helsinki or Stockholm
Fluent in English both verbally and in writing, Norwegian or Finnish is a big plus
Ability to travel at least once a month for 2-3 days
Please send in your application and CV in English
If you think the above sounds interesting, we can offer you an exciting job in a successful organization with good development opportunities.
In this position you will be employed by Nordic Retail Group (NRG) as a consultant, and you will be working full time for our customer AB Inbev. As a consultant at NRG, you get good employment, education within sales and marketing, developing tasks at exciting customers and the opportunity to create you a career in our large, well-developed network in the industry.
It's a full-time job. You get fixed salary and bonus. The workplace is Helsinki or Stockholm area. We process the incoming applications, accession as soon as possible. You can search the job through our web form.
Questions about the post can be made to hallberg@nordicretailgroup.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NRG Sweden AB
(org.nr 556611-9474), http://nordicretailgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Nordic Retail Group Kontakt
Johan Hallberg hallberg@nordicretailgroup.com Jobbnummer
8915695