Office Coordinator to a tech-company in the gaming industry!
2025-01-30
In the role as Office Coordinator, you will be an important part of the relationship with all occupants and visitors within the company. This is a short assignment of about one month. We are looking for someone who thrives in a social environment, is outgoing, and a natural morale booster! If this sounds like an exciting opportunity, don't hesitate to apply today, as we work with continuous selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As Office Coordinator, you will be an integral part of the daily operations at the Stockholm office. It is your job to make sure that both internal employees and external visitors and vendors are tended to and taken care of. Your responsibilities also include oversight of all facility management-related services.
You are offered
• A role at an international company in an exciting industry
• A social work environment with both internal and external contact
• An involved Consultant Manager who will guide and support you in your career
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Serve as the "face of the Global Real Estate & Facilities" organization to all occupants and visitors within the studio
• Manage reception desk including shipping & receiving activities
• Greet all visitors and manage visitor process including NDA's
• Coordinate daily pantry/commissary
• Order and stock adequate supplies for the office and necessary departments
• Oversight of all facility management-related services
• Assist with inventory management, invoice management and budget tracking
• Assist with vendor management including escorting vendor onsite if necessary
• Coordinate all maintenance and repair issues between the building, property management, and outside vendors
• Manage office cleanliness and communication with janitorial staff
• Create Facilities and/or IT helpdesk tickets as needed
• Resolve site specific facilities tickets
• Oversight of safety & security-related services
• Utilize the physical security system and continuously follow the global security policy
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 1-2 years of experience of work in facilities management or office operations
• Swedish and English language skills, both written and verbal
• Proven performance in delivering best-in-class customer service
• Financial acumen
• Ability to multitask and prioritize
• Detail-oriented, with an ability to work with little direct supervision
• Familiarity with office applications; prior experience with Google Suite, Slack, Zoom, MS Office and Google Docs Experience is an advantage
It is extra meritous if you have basic IT-knowledge. We see it as very important that you are a morale-boosting person who really tries to make your colleagues' work lives more fun and motivating!
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Service-minded
• Communicative
• Networker
Other information:
• Start: According to agreement
• Omfattning: Part-time, 50%
• Placering: Södermalm, Stockholm
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
