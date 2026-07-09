Obstetrics and gynecology specialists for positions in Sweden
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
Are you a dedicated obgyn specialist looking to expand your horizons and work in one of Europe's most progressive healthcare systems? Dignus Medical is recruiting experienced specialists in obstetrics and gynecology for exciting long-term opportunities across Sweden.
We collaborate with public and private healthcare providers who are actively seeking skilled professionals to strengthen their teams. Whether your passion lies in maternity care, outpatient gynecology or surgical procedures, we will help match you with a position that fits your experience and ambitions.
Qualifications:
Specialist certification in obstetrics and gynecology, recognized within the EU
Solid clinical experience in both obstetric and gynecological care
Proficiency in English and motivation to learn Swedish (language course provided)
Key competencies:
Broad knowledge in diagnosing and treating a wide range of gynecological and obstetric conditions
A patient-centered mindset, with a focus on safety, empathy, and continuity of care
Strong interdisciplinary collaboration skills
Well-organized and able to manage electronic patient records efficiently
Flexible and adaptable to new work environments and healthcare systems
What we offer through Dignus Medical:
Continuous support from a dedicated recruiter throughout the entire process
Assistance with obtaining Swedish medical license and specialist approval
Relocation support for you and your family, including travel and housing arrangements
Free Swedish language course with a private tutor online
A broad network of healthcare partners, ensuring a match that suits both your personal and professional goals
Why work in Sweden?
Sweden offers excellent working conditions, high standards of medical care, generous vacation policies, and a strong focus on work-life balance. You'll be working in a healthcare system that values continuous learning, collaboration, and quality in patient care – all while enjoying the beauty of Scandinavian nature and society.
Ready for the next step?
If you're interested in starting a new chapter of your career in Sweden, get in touch with us today. Send us your CV or reach out for more information – we look forward to helping you find the right opportunity.
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login)
or sign up for our newsletter (https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/sign-up-for-newsletter/)
to stay updated on future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi sevgi@dignusmedical.se +46732034790 Jobbnummer
9998568