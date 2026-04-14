Nurse with Dialysis Experience for a University Hospital in Western Sweden
Kletor Sverige AB / Sjuksköterskejobb / Malmö Visa alla sjuksköterskejobb i Malmö
2026-04-14
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Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers - at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film and join us on our journey!
A modern, high-technology, and well-established university hospital in Western Sweden is currently seeking a registered nurse with dialysis experience or a strong interest in working within dialysis care to join its outpatient dialysis unit.
This is an opportunity to work in advanced hospital care within a structured, team-oriented, and academically driven environment.
About the Role
You will work in an outpatient hemodialysis unit that treats both chronic and acute renal patients. The department combines advanced medical technology with patient-centered nursing care in a structured and team-oriented environment.
The unit consists of 16 dialysis stations and provides treatment for both chronic and acute patients. You will work in close collaboration with registered nurses and assistant nurses, following a shift schedule that includes daytime, evening shifts, and every fourth weekend.
You will receive an 8-week structured introduction program, supervision from an experienced nurse, and continued mentorship after the initial onboarding period.
The hospital is one of Sweden's leading university hospitals, delivering highly specialized care and working according to evidence-based clinical standards. Starting salary for a newly graduated nurse is SEK 29,500 per month. A nurse with approximately 3 years of experience earns around SEK 33,000 per month, with 5 years of experience around SEK 39,000, and with 10 years of experience around SEK 43,000 per month.
Requirements:
Hold a valid nursing authorization from an EU country
Dialysis experience is an advantage
Motivation to work within dialysis care
Good communication skills in english
Strong motivation to learn Swedish to C1 level
Strong motivation to move and work in Sweden
Language and Licensing Process
To support long-term integration into the Swedish healthcare system, the process is structured as follows:
Swedish language training provided (from English)
Relocation begins once level B2 is achieved
At B2 level: employment as a nursing assistant (approx. 50%) combined with continued Swedish studies
At C1 level: application for Swedish nursing license
Upon approval: official recognition as Registered Nurse in Sweden
Living and working in western Sweden
Western Sweden offers a high quality of life and a balanced lifestyle. The region combines vibrant city life with easy access to coastline, archipelago, forests, and lakes.
The area is known for:
Safe and well-organized communities
Strong public healthcare and infrastructure
International academic and research environment
Good work-life balance
This position is suitable for a nurse seeking long-term professional development within dialysis care while relocating to a stable and well-structured Scandinavian healthcare system.
We look forward to receiving your application!
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi sevgi@dignusmedical.se +46732034790 Jobbnummer
9852585