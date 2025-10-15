Not Quite Satisfied With Your Life? Join Mine Today Sek.200/hr
2025-10-15
Act fast - we need one new person NOW!
Are you ready for a meaningful new job in 2026? I'm an inventor, media entrepreneur, writer, filmmaker, and adventurer who recently became paralyzed after a motorcycle accident. I require help with most daily activities and am looking for a FEMALE caregiver and personal assistant.
You train enough to lift a 30 kg folding wheelchair comfortably, and you are not just strong, but also energetic, reliable, and a quick learner.
Requirements:
Fluent in Swedish or English (preferably both)
Reliable car and valid driver's license (non-negotiable)
Strong communication skills and a dependable phone
Comfortable with all levels of personal care
A positive attitude and adaptability are essential
EU or EES Resident, we cannot sponsor work permits!
Experience is a plus, but what matters most is your willingness to dive in and keep me and my projects moving forward efficiently. You should be unencumbered, free to travel, and able to prioritize me. Simple accommodation can be arranged if you do not live in Visby.
Finish the end of the year with renewed purpose and an exciting new role. Act fast - we need one new person IMMEDIATELY!
I M P O R T A N T: We cannot sponsor Non-EU/EES residents, you MUST already have a work permit!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19
E-post: tom@pernilla.org
http://pernilla.org
622 61 VISBY
Mc Alevey Thomas
Thomas McAlevey
tom@pernilla.org
