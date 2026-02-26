Norwegian Speaking Customer Service Agent for a Premium car brand
Are you interested in cars? Are you also passionate about creating great customer relationships, providing professional service, and working with a high degree of personal responsibility? Then you might be our new colleague!
At our company, we deliver world-class customer service in four different languages - Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish. You will be part of our Norwegian team. Here, you will find an inclusive workplace with friendly colleagues and opportunities for you to grow both professionally and personally.
What we offer you
We offer you the opportunity to develop and grow as an individual. Here, you can build a career in areas such as product knowledge and leadership. Your employment begins with an introduction program where you will learn the tools you need for the role. For four consecutive years, we have been named one of Sweden's "Career Companies" (Karriärföretag); 90% of our leaders started their journey on the front line, and every year we train an average of 30 new leaders.
We are located in nice and pleasant premises in Kista with access to a gym. In addition to this, we also offer:
Collective Agreement (Kollektivavtal)
Occupational Pension
Wellness Allowance (Friskvårdsbidrag)
Rikskortet (Meal card)
Development Opportunities
Paid Introductory Training
Your role in customer support:
In your role, you will handle incoming calls, emails, and chat inquiries from customers with a focus on finance. This can involve anything from invoices and contracts to long-term product financing. Beyond this, you will provide high-level professional service for a well-known brand and handle various customer matters to meet their needs.
You strive to give our customers a first-class experience. You will have a lot of personal responsibility but are never left without support thanks to clear routines, a strong team spirit, and high engagement among both colleagues and leaders - at Transcom, we work together!
Position: CSR (Customer Service Representative) Transcom
Working Hours: Monday-Friday, 07:50-16:35 at the office in Kista
Employment Rate: 100%
Salary: Fixed monthly salary with the possibility of a bonus based on customer satisfaction and efficiency at both team and individual levels.
Collective Agreement: Call/Contact Center and Market Research Companies
Type of Employment: Permanent employment with a 6-month probationary period
Start Date: Flexible
About you:
You are a person who loves to dive into new things and look around. We would like to see that you possess curiosity, are clear in your communication, and find it easy to adapt to the different needs of customers. Furthermore, we believe you are a person with good patience who also possesses that "little extra" when it comes to service.
Above all, you want to work in a company that offers personal development, further education, and the opportunity to grow for those who show initiative. All this in a company that has a lot of fun at work!
In addition to this, we see that you have the following competencies:
Fluent Norwegian, written and verbal.
Fluent English, written and verbal.
With us, you don't need to have any previous experience - we place the greatest emphasis on you as a person.
