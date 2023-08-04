Norwegian/Finnish speaking wanted for the finance and banking industry
We can see that many of our clients in the banking and finance industry demand people with knowledge of either Norwegian or Finnish for various positions, primarily in administration, customer service and credit. This is a great opportunity for you who master Norwegian and/or Finnish and want to work in an attractive workplace. Please keep reading!
About the position
As stated above, we at Perido are looking for people with the right mindset and language knowledge to our clients within the banking and finance industry. The placement of the positions will be in Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
Depending on the role naturally the tasks will vary, although this is what to expect in general in the different areas:
Administrator - You are part of a support function, where your work tasks vary depending on which department needs your help. Expect administrative tasks in the following fields - procurement, finance, HR, communication, analytics, etc.
Customer service - You are the public face of the company to the outside world and communicate directly with customers in fluent Norwegian or Finnish (and Swedish when needed) with a high level of service mind. The questions are received by phone, chat or e-mail and are followed by administration for the customer management process.
Credits - You contact customers and request information, maintain a dialogue with colleagues and customers to ensure that all information required for in-depth analysis of customers is available. Carry out follow-ups of customers in accordance with the follow-up requirements that exist in order to be able to identify or exclude participation in money laundering or other financial crime. Credit assessment, authorization handling, credit risk monitoring and other AML/KYC-related tasks can also be expected, regarding the specific position.
Your qualifications
There are some key abilities that we think unites all the three areas mentioned above. You have the right mindset and wants to make a difference where you are. We believe that you are both service-oriented and solution-oriented. You are passionate about problem solving and thrives when the pace is high! Obviously, your language skills will be important, and you are good with choosing the right words and know how to communicate in a proper way.
Are you the one we are looking for? Great opportunities awaits just around the corner! Please send us your application as soon as possible, if we think we have a match... we'll contact you!
Requirements
Experience from and/or interest in the banking and finance industry
General computer skills
Excellent communication skills in English and Norwegian or Finnish.
Good communication skills in Swedish
Meritorious
Relevant post-secondary education
Contract type and hours
Full time, consulting assignment/permanent employment through Perido or our clients. Start asap/near future.
Application
Please apply for this vacancy through our website. The company name and more information about the position will be revealed at the first contact with responsible recruiter. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since interviews will be held continuously.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact us by email fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment assistants will answer you. State the reference number 32560 in the subject line.
About Perido
Perido is a successful consultant and recruitment company, active within the civil service sector. The company has grown consistently since the start in 2003. Our vision is that everyone should thrive and feel dedicated at work, this includes our co-workers and consultants. Through questioners that cover well-being we up hold high scores of contentment among our employees, both in-house co-workers and consultants year after year. This is something that we continue striving towards in everything we do. Today, Perido consists of 50 in-house co-workers and over 800 consultants working all over the country. More vacancies can be found on our website; www.perido.se/lediga-jobb/ Så ansöker du
