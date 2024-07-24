Northern Europe Treasury Specialist
2024-07-24
Hitachi Energy is looking for a Northern Europe Treasury Specialist to support our Group Treasury Team.
This role will be part of the Global Treasury Operations team based in Västeras, Sweden. This is a very diverse role with broad Treasury responsibilities within an international and diverse landscape.
You as a Northern Europe Treasury Specialist, will be part of Hitachi Energy's business and reporting to the Head of Northern European Treasury Cluster, you are responsible for advising the growing business in various treasury matters such as foreign exchange risk and managing the liquidity of the region as well as setting guidelines and processes to ensure a highly effective treasury framework in the region.
Your responsibilities
Using the global treasury management system (FIS Integrity) in order to ensure smooth execution of Liquidity and Risk Management activities
Execution and support of cash management activities to ensure sufficient liquidity for all legal entities in the region
Consulting the growing business on various treasury matters, especially foreign exchange risk management
Communicate and align with business Stakeholders treasury priorities with business priorities and manage existing internal relationships and regional bank relationships
Interact with the Treasury headquarter to coordinate and ensure smooth execution of all Treasury related activities (Risk and Cash Management) especially for foreign exchange risk management in large projects
Managing a full treasury portfolio of large projects (status of hedging, cash collection and others)
Be involved in building various treasury reports for the region
Be on top of economic market developments in the region to provide regular updates to the business
Your background
3-5 years of experience in Corporate Treasury or a bank and relevant professional education (AMCT, other treasury; or finance bachelor's degree)
Fluent English (additional languages welcome)
Affinity with financial markets and IT applications (Excel / Power BI / FIS Integrity / SAP S4/HANA)
Good organization, prioritization and negotiation skill with a resilient personality
Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills
Ability to foster excellent working relationships with internal and external counterparts at all levels
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Then you're welcome to apply by August 18th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
More information: Recruiting Manager Andreas Daetwyler, andreas.daetwyler@hitachienergy.com
