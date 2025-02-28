Nordic Sales & Division Manager - Construction Division to Alimak
About Alimak Group
Alimak Group is a global leader in sustainable premium height solutions, providing vertical access and working-at-height solutions for the construction industry. With a presence in over 120 countries, our innovative products are used in some of the world's tallest buildings, longest bridges, and most iconic landmarks. Our brands include Alimak, Scanclimber, Tractel, CoxGomyl, Manntech, and Avanti.
About Alimak Group's Construction Division
The Construction division develops, manufactures, sells, services and provides rentals of a wide range of construction hoists for personal and material movement, transport platforms and mast climbing work platforms for temporary use in construction and renovation projects globally. Rental Services are provided in the selected markets of France, Benelux, Germany, Australia and Canada. The division also provided general construction services on specialist and major infrastructure projects around the world requiring products and associated vertical access services. The value proposition includes analysis of customer needs, identification of solutions and products and customer training on site. Moreover, the division also offers sales of the Group's used construction products, mainly derived from our own rental fleet. Last but not least is the important service business, offering assembly, disassembly, maintenance, operating assistance, transportation, and insurance.
The Opportunity
We are looking for an experienced Senior Sales Manager to drive revenue and profitability growth in our Construction Division Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Baltics). In this role, you will be responsible for business development, sales strategy execution, and key account management. You will play a key role in shaping the future of our construction division and will have a strong influence on its future organization. You will have a number of direct reports and you will report do the Sales Director - Construction Division, based in the UK.
Location: Could be greater Stockholm area, Skellefteå, Borås in Sweden or one of the Nordic Capitals, (within easy access to an airport as travel across the Nordics is essential).
Employment Type: Full-time.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and implement a sales strategy aligned with growth plans.
Manage and grow major accounts and distributor partnerships in the Nordics.
Drive sales growth across new, rental, used, parts, service and training solutions.
Ensure compliance with financial policies, sales strategies, and operational guidelines.
Work closely with Product Development, Product Support, and (MCWP) Mast Climbing Work Platforms Business Development teams.
Lead forecasting efforts and report on key performance indicators (KPIs).
Build strong relationships with key industry stakeholders and monitor competitor activity.
Travel approximately 1-2 weeks per month across the Nordics (with flexibility depending on project and customer needs).
Who You Are
We are looking for a results-driven, strategic thinker who thrives in a dynamic, growth-focused environment. The ideal candidate will have:
5+ years of experience in sales, business development, or account management within the construction industry.
A strong track record in consultative sales and contract negotiations.
Experience working with engineering or capital goods in an international setting.
Understanding of financial management, forecasting, and reporting tools (e.g., Salesforce, ERP systems).
Fluent proficiency in one Nordic language + English.
A highly articulate, customer-focused, and team-oriented mindset.
Ability to operate effectively in a fast-paced, change-driven environment.
Why Join Alimak Group? Work for an industry-leading brand of vertical access solutions.
Join a Tier One organization that combines the agility of a mid-sized company with the impact of a global leader.
Be part of a company with strong growth ambitions and a clear strategy for the future where your input can have a real impact.
Opportunity to shape and influence the future of our Construction Division in the Nordics.
Competitive salary, pension based on collective agreement, private health insurance, and bonus opportunities.
Dynamic work environment with office in central Stockholm (potential future office expansion).
How to Apply
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with OnePartnerGroup. The position is full-time, with a start date according to agreement. If you have any questions about the position or wonder what the process looks like moving forward, feel free to contact the responsible recruitment consultant Kristian at kristian.ekelund@onepartnergroup.se
or Fredrik at fredrik.nilsson@onepartnergroup.se
Do not wait to submit your application, as we review applications on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
