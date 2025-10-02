Nordic Marketing & Communications Consultant - Solna
We're looking for an experienced Marketing & Communications Consultant who enjoys working across the full marketing funnel - from capturing new business opportunities to strengthening customer loyalty throughout the entire journey in close collaboration with sales.
This is a hands-on role where you'll bring creative ideas into action, follow up on results, and contribute to both digital and in-person marketing efforts across the Nordic region (SE, FI, NO & DK). You'll work in a fast-paced B2B environment with strong support from a global MarTech setup.
What you'll do
Drive marketing initiatives across the full funnel, from awareness to loyalty.
Develop creative omni-channel content aligned with business goals.
Balance digital customer journeys with personal touchpoints.
Collaborate closely with Nordic colleagues to align campaigns and optimize impact.
Contribute to continuous optimization of digital tools and processes.
Desired profile
5+ years' experience in small-ticket B2B marketing.
Strong understanding of the B2B vendor- and customer journey.
Proven ability to create compelling content (presentations, campaigns, webinars, surveys, etc.).
Skilled in tools such as Salesforce, Eloqua, Adobe Creative Suite, Canva, and similar platforms.
Extra plus if you've worked in banking or financial services, or have experience with leasing solutions. Bonus if you've been involved in managing or supporting third-party reseller or vendor networks
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2025-10-06
End Date: 2026-01-05/ 3-6 months
Application Deadline: 2025-10-06
Length: 3-6 months
Remote work: 50%
Location: Solna
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
