Nordic Insurance Manager to BMW Financial Services
Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Sollentuna
2025-09-01
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB i Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
At BMW Group, everything starts with passion. It turns a profession into a vocation. It drives us to keep reinventing mobility and bring innovative ideas onto the roads. Enthusiasm for joint projects turns a team into a strong unit where every opinion is valued. It is only when expertise, highly professional processes and enjoyment of work unite that we can shape the future together.
We are looking for a Nordic Insurance Manager!
Are you an experienced insurance professional ready to take on a business focused role in the automotive industry? We are looking for a proactive and result oriented Nordic Insurance Manager to join our BMW Financial Services Product team.
In this role, you will be responsible for developing and implementing the Nordic insurance strategy, ensuring alignment with market needs, regulatory requirements and BMW Group objectives.
You will focus on driving product innovation, managing relationships with contracted insurance partners and ensuring an excellent customer experience across all insurance touchpoints - for both private individuals and business customers.
You will work in close collaboration with colleagues in the country specific Sales organizations who drive the local insurance business, while your focus will be on business development, product governance and insurance partner performance in cooperation with BMW Group headquarters in Munich.
What awaits you?
• Become a key member of our newly formed Nordic Product team at BMW Financial Services, where your contributions will help shape the BMW Group insurance business in the Nordic region
• Lead the development and execution of the Nordic insurance strategy and roadmap in collaboration with local sales functions and BMW Group headquarters
• Define, enhance and streamline insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, including bundling with financial products
• Drive continuous development of the Retail Insurance Customer Journey, with a focus on digitalization, quality and efficiency
• Manage and negotiate relationships with insurance providers, ensuring profitable performance and sustainable collaborations
• Conduct thorough market research to identify trends, customer needs, and competitive landscape, enabling informed data driven decision making and strategic planning
• Ensure the compliance of business models, processes and documentation in line with local regulations and BMW Group standards
What should you bring along?
• Bachelor 's degree in business administration, from Business School, University or comparable studies
• At least 5-7 years of experience in the insurance industry, preferably in automotive or financial services sectors
• Proven ability to drive change and achieve strategic results
• Excellent negotiation skills with a deep understanding of insurance products and services, enabling effective partnership management
• Strong analytical skills, comfortable using data and KPIs to guide strategic and operational decisions
To succeed in this role, we believe you are:
• A skilled communicator who builds strong, trust based relationships with providers, colleagues and senior stakeholders.
• Strategic and structured, with the ability to lead cross functional initiatives across multiple markets.Self-motivated, goal oriented, comfortable working independently in a regional role.
• Focused on long-term business growth guided by customer needs and market trends.Able to manage complexity, adapt to change, and drive innovation in a dynamic and fast paced environment.
• Fluent in English (both oral and written) and preferably fluent in one Scandinavian language. Strong knowledge and skills in BI Tools (Tableau, Clickview), PowerPoint and Excel.
What you can look forward to?
Whatever your heart 's desire - in the BMW Group, you will find a wide range of departments and disciplines across the world where you can share your professional passion with us. As a BMW employee, everyone gets the opportunity to drive their own BMW or MINI on favorable terms.
The position is located at BMW 's Nordic head office in Sollentuna / Silverdal. The premises are modern and include a lunch restaurant as well as access to a gym. As a BMW employee, everyone gets the opportunity to drive their own BMW or MINI on favorable terms. The position is full-time, starting immediately or by other agreement and reports to Team Lead Product.
Are you looking for an exciting challenge? Read more about BMW and your future career; https://www.bmwgroup.jobs/nordics/en.html?abc
We look forward receiving your application at www.jurek.se
in English. For any questions, please reach out to the responsible Recruitment Consultants, Malin Sjöström malin.sjostrom@jurek.se
and Agnes Hanberger Palmquist agnes.palmquist@jurek.se Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), http://www.jurek.se/ Arbetsplats
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB Kontakt
Agnes Palmquist agnes.palmquist@jurek.se Jobbnummer
9484496