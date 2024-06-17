Nordic Field Medical Advisor Retina and Nipocalimab
2024-06-17
Role Purpose:
The purpose of the Nordic Field Medical Advisor Retina and Nipocalimab is to develop and lead the Nordic medical strategy for Janssen's inherited retinal disease and nipocalimab portfolio. The Nordic Field Medical Advisor is responsible for the strategic, educational and informational aspects for this portfolio and to provide medical expertise for internal and external stakeholders in the Nordic countries.
Key role activities:
Serve as an expert within retinal disease, and indications for nipocalimab for external
stakeholders in the Nordics
Drive medical strategies for the retina and nipocalimab portfolio in the Nordic region. Provide relevant insights in the development of an EMEA medical strategy and co-create in applicable areas, like functional networks and squads.Take on responsibility for KOL management, planning and execution of medical events and activities on a Nordic level and in the countries.
Develop, possess, and deliver expert knowledge on Janssen's retina and nipocalimab portfolio, including Nordic level coordination of activities and sharing of knowledge and insights internally and externally. Create and execute the local trainings and content.
Develop close collaboration with GCO and have the Medical Affairs responsibility for Nordic clinical trial programs and activities.
Co-create the IEGP for the retina and nipocalimab portfolio on Nordic level as well as local, under the leadership of the Medical Operations Lead.
Drive relevant real world data initiatives in the Nordics to further facilitate diagnostic and treatment follow-up.
Proactively assess the competitive landscape within the therapeutic areas.
Compliance:
Ensures alignment of all the activities with J&J Credo, applicable J&J procedures and policies including but not limited to those related with Health Care Compliance, Clinical Research and Pharmacovigilance, GCPs, Regulatory Regulations and local Legislation;
Ensures safety reporting requirements (timely AE/PQC reporting) as set out in company policies and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are met and appropriately managed when planning projects, developing materials, executing projects and contracting vendors;
Ensures HCC and legal requirements (Fair Market Value, Transfer of Value rules, Promotional Materials rules) are fully understood, appropriately managed and complied with when planning projects, developing materials;
Complies with designated SOP's and mandatory training for the role (Mandatory Training : MTP Matrix )
Complete annual Adverse Event and Quality Complaint Reporting Awareness training and HCC/FCPA Awareness training
Report Adverse Events and Quality complaints in a timely way according to current guidelines/SOP
Acts in accordance with Johnson & Johnson HCC requirements in interactions with Healthcare Professionals and Government Officials
If commissioning contractors or third party organisations, perform Due Diligence where applicable, put compliant contracts in place and provide training, ensuring these individuals also act in accordance with Johnson & Johnson HCC requirements when interacting with Healthcare Professionals or Government Officials and ensure reporting of adverse events and quality complaints resulting from such collaborations (as above).
QUALIFICATIONS
Knowledge, Skills, Experience:
Advanced degree in medicine, pharmacy or similar fields required, PhD or MD preferred
5-8 years of work experience in comparable roles preferred
Experience within retina and/or rare diseases is preferred
A minimum of 2 years of healthcare, pharmaceutical or similar industry experience preferred
Experience with budget responsibility preferred
Strong skills in Microsoft Office required
High proficiency in spoken and written English required
High proficiency in a Nordic language is preferred
Valid car driver's license and ability to accommodate significant business travel required
Competences:
Clear and strong communicator able to make complex scientific advances understandable to external and internal audiences
Naturally inclined to perform work with care, accuracy, and attention to detail
Adheres to directions, policies, and legal guidelines
Effective communication skills that allow for clear messaging of the value delivered by the company and its products
Strong scientific acumen
Focus on driving results in the light of a multifaceted and complex stakeholder landscape
Ability to effectively solve problems by continuously searching for areas to improve and innovate
Open and flexible attitude with an ability to push for actions and results despite challenges and obstacles
Coordination of people, material and financials to maximize efficiency and performance while ensuring high quality
Collaborative mindset both within and across functional and geographical areas
The position is based out of one of the Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland).
Johnson & Johnson is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.
