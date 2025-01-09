Nordic Environment Lead, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Haninge Visa alla chefsjobb i Haninge
2025-01-09
, Ödeshög
, Hjo
, Vadstena
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sverige AB i Haninge
, Trollhättan
, Växjö
, Göteborg
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
About us
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sweden (CCEP Sweden) is the local licensed bottling partner responsible for the manufacture, distribution, sales and industry marketing of Coca-Cola throughout Sweden. The company employs around 750 people at the facility (called "Happiness Factory") in Jordbro outside Stockholm. CCEP Sweden represents some of the beverage world's strongest brands such as Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, but also strong local brands such as bonaqua and Mer. In addition, CCEP Sweden manufactures and distributes beverages to other brand owners, including Reign and Monster Energy.
As the Nordics Environment Lead, you will be a subject matter expert and play a crucial role in developing and implementing an environmental strategy for the Nordic region. You will support the leadership teams in the Nordic countries, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and driving sustainable practices across manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and commercialization operations. Your responsibilities will include risk management, incident management, raising environmental awareness, and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility within the organization. Additionally, you will support engineering projects, climate protection initiatives, water risk mitigation, waste management, and engage with external stakeholders to promote collaboration and innovation.
Key Responsibilities
In this role, you will play a pivotal role in developing and implementing a comprehensive environmental strategy for the Nordic region. Your main responsibilities will include supporting the leadership teams in the Nordic countries, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and internal standards, and driving sustainable continuous improvement.
The role also include:
Manage environmental risks and provide support in incident management and crisis resolution
Promote environmental awareness and embed environmental practices in the organizational culture
Support bottling sites through knowledge sharing, setting environmental targets, and reporting sustainability data
Maintain and improve the environmental and energy management system (ISO 14001 and ISO 50001)
Lead cross-functional projects and perform environmental audits
Support engineering projects to integrate environmental excellence from the start
Develop and monitor carbon reduction plans, focus on energy recovery and savings, and renewable energy development
Mitigate water risks, improve water use ratios, and implement water management plans
Qualifications and Experience
Minimum 5 years of experience in an environmental management role in a multinational company
Strong technological knowledge for process technology
Qualification as an environmental expert
Excellent project management skills
Proficiency in English
Preferable to speak Swedish or Norwegian
Master's degree in Environment or related field
Valid work permit in Sweden
Sounds interesting?
Please submit your CV and cover letter via the application link. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Manager Joakim Groth, jgroth@ccep.com
. Please note that we do not accept applications through email, due to GDPR. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sverige AB
(org.nr 556471-8301)
Dryckesvägen 2C (visa karta
)
136 87 HANINGE Jobbnummer
9093597