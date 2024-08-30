Nordic Data Protection Officer and Legal Counsel, Privacy
Ernst & Young AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Uppsala
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At EY, you'll have the chance to build a career as unique as you are, with the global scale, support, inclusive culture and technology to become the best version of you. And we're counting on your unique voice and perspective to help EY become even better, too. Join us and build an exceptional experience for yourself, and a better working world for all.
Nordic Data Protection Officer and Legal Counsel, Privacy
Are you ready to play a pivotal role in steering the dynamic world of privacy law and compliance? If you answered yes, we would be happy to hear from you!
The opportunity
The EY Legal function is dedicated to the provision of world class in-house legal services to the organization's service lines and internal functions. We are looking for an experienced legal counsel who will take on the role as Nordic DPO and be part of our Nordic team. Working in a Nordic role you would as Nordic DPO coordinate the privacy work cross the Nordic geographies taking the lead counsel role in our Nordic Privacy team. In the role you would be working closely with colleagues from the Nordic countries but also within the global EY organization. This position will empower you to leverage your expertise in shaping privacy frameworks and policies across the Nordic region, whilst tapping into EY's global network to help drive change and improvements. You'll help safeguard our commitment to building a better working world by ensuring we uphold the standards of data protection and ethical practices in all our endeavors. Our Nordic region includes Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.
Your key responsibilities
As Legal Counsel and DPO, you'll navigate the intricate world of data protection, monitoring and advising on GDPR and local and international regulations in close collaboration with the colleagues in our Nordic Legal and Risk Management teams. This is a senior role which makes experience within data privacy crucial. This role is in one of the Nordic countries, with flexible work arrangements and potential for occasional travel.
Skills and attributes for success
To qualify for the role, you must have
In-depth understanding of privacy law.
Legal exam from one of the Nordic countries and a good understanding of the Nordic legal environment.
Strategic thinking, paired with practical execution skills.
A pragmatic solution-oriented mindset.
Good communication skills and fluent in at least one Nordic language and English.
Ability to thrive in an autonomous yet collaborative environment.
What we look for
10 years of post-qualification legal experience, preferably with a law firm and/or multi-national corporation.
Experience from advising on privacy matters.
Experience and ability to work cross-border with the ability to identify areas where local legal knowledge is needed and closely cooperate with other members of the legal team.
Developed commercial awareness with an outcome orientated approach and the ability to apply legal principles in a practical business context.
What we offer
We offer you a permanent position in one of the most stimulating and interesting multidisciplinary environments available. We offer you a meaningful and very important role where you can directly have influence. You will join a dynamic team of experienced and talented colleagues and become a part of an ambitious team where quality, development and sustainable solutions are in focus.
Continuous learning: You'll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next.
Success as defined by you: We'll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way.
Transformative leadership: We'll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs.
Diverse and inclusive culture: You'll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs.
Employee wellbeing is our top priority, and we want you to feel welcome in our relaxed and caring community. According to our personnel survey, over 90% of our employees feel they can truly be themselves at EY. In addition to diverse projects, you can develop your skills through a wide variety of training programs. When working at EY, you are also entitled to an extensive selection of employee benefits.
We would be happy to hear from you so please submit your CV, cover letter, and any related documentation online by September 30th, 2024. We will go through applications already during the application period and will move forward with suitable candidates as soon as possible. Should you have inquiries or require more information about the role and team, reach out to our Nordic General Counsel, Andreas Fahlén +46 73-231 97 06.
At EY, we celebrate uniqueness and are committed to fostering an environment where all employees feel valued and can bring their authentic selves. With a diverse and inclusive culture, EY is an equal opportunity employer that encourages applications from all walks of life.
If assistance or an accommodation due to a disability is required during the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Attraction and Acquisition team: rekrytointi@fi.ey.com
Let's build a better working world together!
EY | Building a better working world
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform, and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
Apply now. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young AB
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8872092