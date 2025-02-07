No Swedish Required - Join Rescue Sweden as a Street Fundraiser!
International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling / Försäljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla försäljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling i Stockholm
Hello English Speakers!
Are you looking for meaningful work in Sweden but struggling to find opportunities that don't require fluent Swedish?
Here's your chance to earn a monthly salary while making a real difference in the world! Join Rescue Sweden and help save lives as part of our street fundraising team.
About Rescue
Founded in 1933 by Albert Einstein, the International Rescue Committee (Rescue) provides life-saving support to people whose lives have been devastated by conflict and disaster. Operating in over 50 countries, we're present where the need is greatest-bringing clean water, shelter, healthcare, education, and opportunities for recovery to vulnerable communities.
Our mission goes beyond survival-we empower people to rebuild their lives and create sustainable futures.
About the Role
As a Street Fundraiser, you are the face of Rescue on streets and public spaces, inspiring new monthly donors to join our mission. Through meaningful conversations, you'll share the stories behind our work and engage with the public to create lasting change.
You'll work alongside a supportive and motivated team, helping each other reach both individual and team goals. Together, you'll play a vital role in making the world a better place.
Who You Are
We're looking for people who are:
Social and approachable: You enjoy talking to people and building connections.
Engaging and inspiring: Passionate about humanitarian causes and able to share our mission with enthusiasm.
Goal-oriented: Driven to achieve individual and team targets.
Resilient and positive: Able to maintain energy and focus, even in challenging situations.
Interested in global issues: Motivated by the chance to make a difference in the world.
What We Offer
Comprehensive training in sales, communication, and humanitarian issues.
Regular follow-up and development opportunities.
A chance to grow within a respected international organization.
A supportive team of amazing colleagues who share your passion.
Job Details
Monthly salary: 17,776.50 SEK (for 75% service).
Contract: 12-month fixed-term employment (6-month trial period).
Location: Stockholm.
Working hours: Mon-Fri, 10:00-17:00.
Start date: Immediate.
Why Join Us?
By joining Rescue Sweden, you'll become part of a global effort to provide life-saving support to those in need. Every donor you recruit helps create real, tangible change for people in crisis.
Apply Now Recruitment is ongoing, so submit your application as soon as possible!
Share your CV and answer the selection questions to start your journey with Rescue Sweden today.
Make a difference every day-become a Street Fundraiser with Rescue Sweden! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling
, https://se.rescue.org/ Arbetsplats
International Rescue Committee (rescue) Kontakt
Amme Altimimi amme.altimimi@rescue.org Jobbnummer
9153469