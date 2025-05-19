Nhà hàng Ngon Cn Tuyn u Bp Vit / Looking For Chefs Vietnamese Food
2025-05-19
Nhà hàng Ngon ang tìm kim các u bp giàu kinh nghim vi nim am mê m thc Vit Nam và phát trin sn phm
Nhà hàng Ngon, ta lc ti Friggagatan 4 Gothenburg và c iu hành bi G.I.O Invest AB, ang m rng và tìm kim các u bp có kinh nghim tng cng i ng bp ca chúng tôi. Chúng tôi là mt i ng vui v và am mê, cam kt mang n nhng món n Vit Nam ích thc và tri nghim m thc ng ph. Trong quá trình m rng, chúng tôi cng mun phát trin và hoàn thin thc n vi nhng món n sáng to và c áo.
V vai trò:
Là mt u bp ti Nhà hàng Ngon, bn s óng vai trò quan trng không ch trong vic ch bin các món n cht lng cao mà còn óng góp vào s phát trin ca các công thc và hng v mi. Bn s làm vic cht ch vi i ng bp to ra mt môi trng làm vic suôn s và hiu qu. Chúng tôi ánh giá cao s sáng to và hoan nghênh nh hng cng nh kinh nghim c áo ca bn làm phong phú thêm thc n và mang n cho khách hàng nhng tri nghim m thc tuyt vi.
Chúng tôi ang tìm kim: Có nim am mê vi m thc Vit Nam và s quan tâm mnh m n phát trin sn phm.
Có o c ngh nghip cao và chú ý n tng chi tit và cht lng.
Sáng to và mong mun phát trin nhng món n mi thú v. Linh hot và có th thích ng vi nhiu nhim v khác nhau. Có th x lý các tình hung cng thng mt cách bình tnh và có t chc. Hòa nhp vi môi trng làm vic nng ng và có k nng hp tác tt.
Bit ting Vit Là Mt Li Th .
Chúng tôi cung cp:
C hi làm vic trong mt i ng tn tâm và am mê. C hi c áo óng góp vào s phát trin ca các món n và ý tng mi.
Môi trng làm vic nng ng, ni s sáng to và kinh nghim ca bn c trân trng.
Mc lng cnh tranh và c hi phát trin ngh nghip hp dn.
Nu bn là mt u bp nhit huyt và y tham vng, mun tr thành mt phn ca hành trình thú v này và óng góp vào s phát trin ca thc n Nhà hàng Ngon, chúng tôi rt mong nhn c h s ca bn!
Gi n ng tuyn ca bn ti ngon.rekrytering@gmail.com
càng sm càng tt. Chúng tôi mong ch c gp bn!
Ngon Restaurant Wanted Passionate Chefs for Vietnamese Cuisine & Innovation
Job description
Ngon Restaurant is Looking for Experienced Chefs with a Passion for Vietnamese Cuisine and Product Development
Ngon Restaurant, centrally located at Friggagatan 4 in Gothenburg and operated by G.I.O Invest AB, is expanding and now looking for experienced chefs to strengthen our kitchen team. We are a cheerful and passionate team dedicated to delivering authentic Vietnamese dishes and street food experiences. As part of our expansion, we also aim to develop and refine our menu with new, innovative dishes and concepts.
About the Role:
As a chef at Ngon Restaurant, you will play a key role not only in preparing high-quality dishes but also in contributing to the development of new recipes and flavor combinations. You will work closely with the rest of the kitchen team to create a smooth and efficient work environment. We value creativity and welcome your unique influences and experience to enrich our menu and provide our guests with exceptional culinary experiences.
We are Looking for Someone Who:
Has a passion for Vietnamese cuisine and a strong interest in product development.
Has a high work ethic and a keen eye for detail and quality.
Is creative and eager to develop new exciting dishes. Is flexible and can adapt to various tasks Can handle stressful situations in a calm and organized manner.
Thrives in a dynamic team and has strong collaboration skills.
Speaks Vietnamese (meritorious but not required).
We Offer:
An inspiring collaboration with a dedicated and passionate team.
A unique opportunity to contribute to the development of new dishes and concepts.
A dynamic work environment where your creativity and experience are appreciated.
Competitive salary and excellent career growth opportunities.
If you are an enthusiastic and driven chef who wants to be part of our exciting journey and contribute to taking Ngon Restaurant's menu to the next level, we look forward to your application!
Send your application to ngon.rekrytering@gmail.com
as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
G.I.O Invest AB
(org.nr 559100-5037)
Friggagtan 4
)
411 01 GÖTEBORG
G IO & Invest AB
Manh Truong ngon.rekrytering@gmail.com
9348172