Next Generation of Sales to J2 Sourcing HQ in Malmö
2023-11-17
Since 2004, J2 Sourcing has been supporting many leading OEM's and Contract Manufacturers, throughout Europe and the world, with Semiconductors and Supply Chain Solutions. We aim to support every industry segment with tailor-made solutions to achieve efficiency in the supply chain, while adhering to strict quality standards and providing excellent customer service. We are approx. 100 employees and 30 nationalities.
Are you our new Sales representative? We are now welcoming 12 new colleagues to join J2 Sourcing with a start during spring 2024.
Are you ready? We are. We're looking for the next generation of high-performing, multi-lingual talents to join our amazing journey and take our company forward.
This role will quickly be engaged in Sales and Sourcing, with lots of exposure to senior sales representatives as well as our senior management. It is both fast paced and challenging so you will be offered extensive guidance and mentoring throughout the onboarding period.
This is You
To be successful in this role, we believe you are a hardworking, self-motivated professional with a genuine passion for sales. You have a positive service-minded approach. We believe you have a unique business growth mindset and a willingness to win. We also believe that you are strong in communication and can speak and write well in English.
Your Offer
Show us what you can do, and, in return, we promise you the experience of a lifetime. This is the opportunity to work in an international environment, and a chance for a genuine career advancement within our organization.
We have an excellent mix of people and some of our best account managers joined us with no experience. So, if you've never worked in sales, that's fine with us. Success at J2 Sourcing is down to teamwork and ability, no matter what your background.
This is a full-time position based at our Malmö HQ. You will receive a competitive compensation package, including benefits at work, as well as for health and financial security.
This is us
We have a strong value-based culture, and we offer a place to professionally grow together with highly professional colleagues that are passionate about their work. We live by our motto; to reimagine. We are committed to always question what has previously been considered as unthinkable. To find new solutions to old problems. To challenge both our own, our customers and our stakeholders' perception of what sourcing really is about. Our mission is creating flow - today, tomorrow, together.
Application Process
Apply by clicking the link. Interviews will be conducted throughout the process so welcome with your application already today. As part of the recruitment process, there will be an audition and some case performance. Final day to submit your application is December 31th, 2023. For questions regarding the position and the process, you are very welcome to reach out to Marcus Engblad, SHRBP at marcus.engblad@j2sourcing.com
