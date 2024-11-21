New Yorker Opens At Fields In Copenhagen And Searching For A Store Manager!
2024-11-21
With more than 1,200 stores in 47 countries, you can find NEW YORKER represented all over the world and continues its growth as a Young Fashion company. With a team of more than 23,000 employees, we work at the forefront and place great importance on good collaboration. Through our passion for fashion, our spontaneity and efficiency, we have managed to be part of the fashion world for more than 40 years. Become part of our team!
In our new store at Fields in Copenhagen, we are looking for a: Store Manager full-time
Main work areas
• Managing the stores in the region in accordance with the New Yorker concept
• Responsibility for sales, turnover and status
• Responsibility for the daily operation of the store
• Follow-up on economic key performance indicators
• Leading and motivating the team
• Training and continuous development of employees
• Staff planning and preparation of shift schedules
• Recruitment of additional staff
• Personnel and sales administration
• Cooperation with other departments in a team-oriented New Yorker
Your profile
• Experience with personnel management from retail
• Experience of personnel and sales administration and preferably financial responsibility
• Secondary education (STX, HHX, HTX eller HF) and preferably higher education in management, finance and/or commerce and fashion
• At least 2 years' work in retail and a talent for sales
• Professional experience with a focus on costs and profitability
• Good leadership skills and focus on coaching your employees
• Communicative, clear and receptive
• Structured, independent and organized
• Committed and team-oriented
• Flexible, not easily stressed and likes to work in a busy environment
• Extensive knowledge of fashion and preferably experience from the fashion industry
• Good skills in Danish and English; skills in German are an advantage
• Good skills in Excel
We offer: NEW YORKER offers an attractive work environment with exciting projects where employees are encouraged to show initiative. In addition to interesting offers, an open and dynamic work group with flat hierarchies and short communication channels. Have this caught your interest? We look forward to receiving your online application!
Contract: Start date: according to agreement, but latest 01.04.2025. Permanent position: full-time 37 h/w.
Information is available from: Area Manager, email: acassel@newyorker.de
(no applications to this email).
Application: We do not accept any applications by post or e-mail, only via our external website: https://jobs.newyorker.de
Applications received by post, e-mail or in store will not be processed. We will review applications continuously, so apply right away. Application deadline 05.01.2025, however recruitment process can start earlier.
